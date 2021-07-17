Yes, the vaccine suppresses COVID-19 infections — but it’s not enough to protect them without shots

This article is part of a second opinion. A second opinion is a weekly compilation of health and medical science news. Subscribers every Saturday morning.If you haven’t subscribed yet, you can click to subscribe Here..

Despite the prevalence of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus, virologists and immunologists say that major vaccines not only prevent serious infections, but may also control them. Stated.

However, that does not mean that vaccinated people can fully protect unvaccinated people, especially in areas with low vaccination rates.

“Most vaccines work very efficiently to prevent transmission from vaccinated to non-vaccinated individuals,” said Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunobiology at Yale University School of Medicine. It was.

There are some other clear trends in various countries where vaccination efforts are widespread. The number of severe cases of COVID-19 is decreasing As immunization rates increase; “breakthrough infections” among fully vaccinated individuals Rare and usually remains calm Currently, cases of serious illness leading to hospitalization and death Appears mainly in unvaccinated populations ..

It all backs up the protection of this first vaccine harvest when much of the world, including Canada, is reopening.

However, Iwasaki said the virus continues to spread as there are so many unvaccinated people around the world and variants such as Delta are transmitted.

“The overall concept behind herd immunity is to provide protection to unvaccinated people by arranging well-vaccinated people around them,” she said. It was.

“But I don’t think that kind of herd immunity is satisfying because it actually requires vaccination of a large number of people within a particular population, and many places still achieve it. Is not.”

Healthcare workers administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a Manila clinic. Some experts spoke to CBC News say that vaccinated individuals are helping to control the transmission of people who are not yet protected from COVID-19. (AFP / Getty Images)

Few COVID-19 cases are fully vaccinated

In Canada, cases of COVID-19 have declined sharply in recent months, And the data show only a small percentage of them One of the fully vaccinated Canadians.

However, more than half of the population has not yet been fully vaccinated, leaving the risk of infecting millions of people.

Some experts spoke to CBC News say that vaccinated individuals are helping to control infections to unprotected people, but the COVID-19 vaccine reduces infections. The exact mechanism behind the likely reason is not entirely clear.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan’s vaccine and infectious disease tissue, said the vaccine does not act like a wall or shield that completely blocks the virus from entering the body, and when an intruder arrives, it does. Said to act like a complex army to repel.

Imagine, for example, someone coughing on your face. Inhale some viral particles with or without vaccination. But for those who are vaccinated, what makes a difference is what happens next.

See | In the United States, vaccination rates decrease as the number of cases increases.

COVID-19 vaccination rates are beginning to slow in the United States, primarily in areas of low vaccination, despite an increase in the number of cases. Authorities are trying to give incentives to vaccines, but they say more drastic measures may be needed. 1:58

Iwasaki said the immune system of vaccinated individuals repels the virus faster, gives it less chance to replicate, and minimizes symptoms that help spread the virus, such as coughing and sneezing.

“We know that these types of activities promote and shed the virus much better than if you were just breathing,” she said.

Fully vaccinated people can usually get rid of the infection very quickly, so it is “very unlikely” to produce enough virus to infect others, Rasmussen said. I have.

Further research needed to measure the effects on infection

These are the principles behind how vaccines prevent both infections, but it’s difficult to get real data to determine exactly how much the virus is spreading, Rasmussen said. Says. It is evolving.

The team behind a recent study on vaccine protection in Israel acknowledged the challenge, stating that their study had some important limitations. Factors such as individual actions, policy decisions such as blockades, and post-infection immunity all played a role in water turbidity. This made it difficult to know how much vaccine was blocking the spread of the virus.

Still, after considering everything, the researchers said, “Observative evidence that vaccination not only protects vaccinated individuals, but also provides mutual protection to unvaccinated individuals in the community.” I found. Peer-reviewed briefing notes in the June issue of the scientific journal Nature ..

People waiting for COVID-19 vaccination in Vancouver on June 21 are depicted lining up outside Canada Place. (Bennermus / CBC)

The team analyzed vaccination records and test results collected during rapid vaccination in 177 communities, and vaccination rates in each region were subsequently reduced in unvaccinated adolescents. I found that it is related to.

“On average, for every 20 percentage points of individuals vaccinated in a particular population, the positive test rate in the unvaccinated population was reduced by about half,” the researchers write. ..

Another recent study from UK Public Health Services Published as New England Journal of Medicine Communications Last month, three weeks after people received a single dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, they found a 40 to 50 percent reduction in domestic transmission of the virus.

See | Saskatoon ICU doctors explain that they regret the death of an unvaccinated COVID-19 patient.

Dr. Hassan Masri, a Saskatoon-based ICU expert, said one patient who died of COVID-19 regrets not being vaccinated against the virus. 0:45

Virus spreads thanks to variants

However, vaccinated individuals may help protect those who have not received a complete shot, but those efforts have only progressed so far.

In many parts of Africa, where vaccination rates are the lowest in the world, variants such as delta, alpha and beta are spreading rapidly, infection rates are skyrocketing and putting pressure on hospital systems in different countries.

The World Health Organization said Thursday that COVID-19 deaths increased by 43% weekly across the continent, with at least six countries facing a shortage of intensive care units.

Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor of viral pathogenesis, said: At the University of Manitoba.

“South Africa is a perfect example of low vaccination rates. It is Africa’s most prosperous country, already hit by gamma variants and now hit by Delta.”

Delta mutants are considered to be much more infectious than other widely distributed mutants and the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, with vaccination rates in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, etc. It is well established in high-end countries. , Currently, Ontario alone accounts for nearly 75% of cases. ..

However, in all these countries, daily deaths have declined significantly since vaccination efforts began.

Army health officials will inoculate people with the COVID-19 vaccine at a camp in Colombo, Sri Lanka on July 15. (AFP / Getty Images)

Unvaccinated “driving transmission”

Still, the pockets of unvaccinated individuals remain — due to eligibility, hesitation, or lack of access — and how the virus is currently affecting people’s lives is largely divided. The unprotected individuals are at the mercy of their spread.

For example, in the United States, almost all deaths from COVID-19 are among those who are not fully vaccinated. According to the Associated Press analysis ..

And that fear is rising Increasing number of cases in states with low immunization rates Missouri, Arkansas, Nevada, Louisiana, Utah, and others can signal hospitalization and death in these particular areas, even if the entire United States avoids a massive surge.

“If there is a significant percentage of unvaccinated people-and this is exactly what we see in the United States-they will be primarily those who drive transmissions, they are a big case. It will be part of it, and it will be the majority of those hospitalizations and deaths. “

Hear | What can other parts of Canada learn from the COVID-19 wave at Yukon?

10:34What can other parts of Canada learn from the current wave of the Yukon Territory of COVID-19? What can they learn from the current wave of Yukon as more parts of Canada reopen? Dr. David Fissman, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Toronto, spoke with Erin Jones. 10:34

The situation is similar in Canada.

In Saskatchewan, COVID-19 patients recently admitted to the state ICU are overwhelmingly unvaccinated. Fifteen people died from the virus in June, officials said none of them were completely vaccinated.

Gamma variant fueled outbreaks have been wiped out Severely vaccinated Yukon We also provide cautionary notes. As of June 6, the region had recorded less than 90 cases, but since then it has surged to more than 460, the largest outbreak experienced by the North, and they are primarily complete vaccines. It is among the unvaccinated people.

According to Kindrachuk, in areas with low vaccination coverage, even if overall vaccination levels increase, the coverage of the vaccine is inadequate due to “there is no protective buffer” for the more contagious mutants. If so, these disparities may continue in the coming months.

“Ultimately, the vaccine is working very well,” he said.

“The more question is how can we distribute these globally to areas with high permeability and reduce their casualties?”