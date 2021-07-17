Due to groundbreaking cases and concerns about delta variants, some officials are reassessing the mask rules – CBS New York

New York (CBSNewYork) — There are new concerns about COVID vaccine Hesitation and so-called groundbreaking cases, those who got the shot are still getting COVID..

Due to the high prevalence in Los Angeles, the county has reinstated its obligation to use indoor masks for unvaccinated and vaccinated people.

Jessica Moore of CBS2 has investigated what this means for you this summer and for your children this fall.

Around New York City, the maskless masses are celebrating the freedom to come from vaccination.

“I like to see people’s faces. I feel like I’m back in the community again,” said one.

“Vaccination has made it much more comfortable to go out and live a normal life,” said Macy Hayes, who lives in Chelsea.

But after all, the vaccine may not be enough.

Thursday baseball game New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Suddenly postponed after three Yankees players tested positive for COVID.. All three were fully vaccinated.

The other three may also be infected.

“I’m a little scared. I was vaccinated against COVID. If they caught it and were vaccinated, it could happen to me or anyone of us,” said Ishmael Gonzalez, who lives in Bronx. I think. “

Medical professionals call these breakthrough cases when fully vaccinated people become infected with the virus.

As Delta variant It continues to spread nationwide, and groundbreaking incidents are becoming more and more common. In Los Angeles, the numbers are so large that the county has reinstated the policy of indoor masks for everyone, and even for those shot.

“Personally, I wear a mask when I go to a grocery store or post office, so I don’t eat in the store,” said an oncologist. Dr. Sieg Emmanuel.

“The mixed message that you have to wear a mask when vaccinated tells unvaccinated people that the vaccine doesn’t really work,” said Dr. Monica Gandhi of the University of California, San Francisco. I will.

Major Bill de Blasio He said he had no plans to revive Maskmandate in New York City, as so many people are vaccinated.

“We have no plans to change the course at this time, but we will constantly monitor the data to see if any adjustments are needed,” he said.

New Jersey and Connecticut officials agree.

New York City students will return to the classroom full-time this fall, but they still need to wear masks.

New York City’s mother, Natalia Murakbar, says it’s ridiculous.

“Adults usually don’t wear masks for 6-7-8 hours a day and aren’t children. The fact that they force children to continue this without an end date is horrifying. And I I know many parents don’t want part of it, “she said.

According to the CDC, cases of COVID have increased by 70% this week compared to last week, and 97% of those who eventually enter the hospital are unvaccinated.

“This is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC.

New York City is responding to the nationwide rise with more outreach. This effort involves trained professionals trying to educate New Yorkers about vaccines.

“People go beyond that, so we have to be innovative when it comes to things like this. They no longer just want masks,” said community mediation service Brandon Duncanson. ..

He says New York was there and did it, so he and the other members of the group are trying to be creative when starting a conversation about the COVID vaccine.

“We’re close to the beach, so we’ll give out beach bags. Inside we have frisbees and towels,” Duncanson said.

“We definitely get hotspot information and use it to decide where to go,” said John Harrison, a community mediation service.

“So do you ask people why they aren’t vaccinated and what they’re saying?” Asked Jessica Layton of CBS2.

“Often it varies from being scared to what they’ve heard about negative side effects … and sometimes you’re finding that they just have the wrong information. That’s what it means, “Duncanson said.

Health experts say vaccination is the key to breaking the virus, and even breakthrough patients agree.

“I’m completely vaccinated and still infected with COVID, but I’ve recovered. The vaccine is worth it,” said Rachel Magin Rosser.

The US President of Surgeons also said CBS this morning.

“It’s unlikely that you’ll get sick and infect others. That doesn’t mean zero, it’s low,” said Dr. Vivek Murphy.

He also warned it False information about vaccination It has become a “serious threat to public health” causing vaccine hesitation.

“In some cases, there are people who deliberately try to disseminate information for financial, political, or other reasons,” he said.

He said sometimes people are unaware that they are disseminating false information, so don’t forget to check your facts and sources before clicking the “Share” button on social media. It was.

About 56% of Americans over the age of 12 are vaccinated. The vaccine will be approved for children over the age of 5 by the end of the year.

Health experts also want to remind the public that the point of vaccines is to prevent serious illnesses. This seems to have been done in the case of the Yankees.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday that 99.5% of those who died of COVID did not have a shot so far.

John Dias and Jessica Layton contributed to this report.