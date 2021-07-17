Health
Is Alberta likely to turn up for COVID-19? You should know by the end of July
Two weeks after Alberta lifted virtually all public health restrictions, the state may be at risk of an increase in COVID-19 cases. This time it was caused by the more infectious delta mutation.
The number of daily cases hovering in the early 30s has increased over the past few days.
Alberta reported 53 new cases on Thursday, with active cases increasing slightly for the first time in a few weeks. On Friday, 41 new cases were reported.
Dr. Stephanie Smith, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta, said the numbers are still small, but there are hints that this could change.
“The number of communities could grow in the next 1-3 weeks. [re-opening], And a large rally such as Stampede, “he said, noting that the majority of cases of delta variants have been identified in Calgary.
“Even if only one, two, or three people were actually infected and in Stampede, that could certainly lead to secondary cases.”
Delta has become dominant
According to Smith, what is clear now is that the more contagious delta variants are now firmly rooted.
“It’s steadily creeping in. It’s actually the predominant virus at this point in Alberta. The latest statistics I’ve heard are that 43 percent of our cases are now Delta,” she said. Told.
The question is, is there a new surge in incidents that overwhelm hospitals?
“I think we can expect a slight increase in infections in the area, but I think it’s very easy to tell if the serious illness is occurring,” Smith said.
“If you see a slight increase … but people aren’t particularly ill and aren’t hospitalized, so I don’t think it justifies the restrictions we set earlier.”
According to experts, vaccination is the key to moving forward. However, immunization rates are slowing, and Alberta lags behind many other states in terms of initial doses.
As of Friday, 74.5% of eligible Albertans (aged 12+) had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and 57.9% were fully immunized.
Shannon McDonald, an associate professor of nursing at the University of Alberta, who studies immunization practices and policies, said:
“Especially with these new variants, we need to increase coverage.”
McDonald’s said he believed that only a small portion of non-immune Albertan was resistant to the vaccine.
She said others may not be too worried about the virus. For example, they live in rural areas that are exposed to fewer people and believe their risk levels are low.
“But the thing to remember … literally, only one person attending a church or community event … visited another place and brought the COVID back to the community,” McDonald warned. “And there are entire pockets of vulnerable people who have not been vaccinated, and COVIDs can take off like wildfires.
“It tasted normal this summer. Don’t give up and go back to life trapped in your house. Get vaccinated and really go back to normal life.”
