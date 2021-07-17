Do I Need a COVID-19 Booster Vaccine to Prevent Delta Mutations?

People vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States are strongly protected from highly infectious people Delta variant According to experts, it doesn’t require a booster shot of the coronavirus, and yet.

“Fully vaccinated Americans do not need booster shots at this time.” According to the joint statement From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “We will continue to review and inform the general public as new data becomes available.”

The statement was issued after Pfizer-BioNTech announced plans to seek approval for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. All vaccine makers have been studying booster shots in case they need them, but Pfizer’s decision to seek approval quickly surprised experts and many criticized the announcement. The New York Times reported ..

Relation: Quick Guide: COVID-19 Vaccine in Use and How It Works

Current evidence is from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine According to The Times, all three administered in the United States are strongly protected against delta variants. The European Medicines Agency (European version of the FDA) said it was too early to determine if more than one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was needed. According to Reuters ..

The Delta variant (B.1.617.2) was first identified in India in October 2020 and was designated by the World Health Organization as a “Variant of Concern” in May 2021. Live science previously reported .. According to the report, the delta variant is considered to be 60% more infectious than the alpha variant, which was the previously predominant variant in the United States.

Delta variants currently account for nearly 58% of new cases in the United States. According to the CDC ..

According to a study conducted by the UK Public Health Service, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is 88% effective against symptomatological disorders caused by delta mutations, according to Live Science. Other studies in Scotland and Canada also found that the vaccine was 79% and 87% effective in preventing symptomatic disease from its mutants, respectively, according to The Times.

However, in a preliminary study conducted in Israel that has not yet been peer-reviewed, the vaccine was only about 64% effective in preventing symptomatological diseases, while it was 93% effective in preventing serious illnesses from Delta. I found that there is. According to the statement .. According to The Times, Pfizer said its own findings from Israel were similar to these results.

Relation: Coronavirus mutants: How SARS-CoV-2 mutants stack up is as follows:

Johnson & Johnson recently stated that the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is also defensive against delta mutants. Live science previously reported .. According to The Times, Moderna also states that blood sample tests from vaccinated people have shown that delta mutants are very effective in producing antibodies against delta mutants. ..

According to experts, the vast majority of people who develop severe COVID-19 disease are not vaccinated.

“Preliminary data from several states over the past few months suggest that 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States were unvaccinated,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Said on July 8th. Press conference .. “These deaths could be prevented with simple and safe shots.”

No booster is needed at this time, experts told Buzzfeed News, as the vaccine seems to protect people from the capture of delta mutants, and especially from the development of serious illness and death. “Even if there is a splash, the dam is still retained,” immunologist E. John Welly, director of the Penn Immunology Institute, told Buzzfeed News.

“If science shows that a booster effect is needed, the booster effect is ready,” the CDC and FDA statements said.

Originally published in Live Science.