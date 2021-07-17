Health
Some people who have been infected with COVID-19 think that the vaccine may not be needed.Experts say they do
One potentially significant subgroup remains elusive as public health officials scramble to reach Canada’s remaining unvaccinated population: they have already contracted COVID-19 People who opposed being shot because they recovered from.
The advice from public health agencies is clear. Eligible individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are immunized, especially because experts do not yet know what level of protection the previous infection provides, especially against new variants of the virus. is needed.
“People who previously tested positive for COVID-19 still need to be vaccinated,” according to the latest information on the Ottawa Public Health website. “There is no information suggesting that antibodies from recent SARS-CoV-2 infections interfere with vaccine efficacy.”
Wait for the vaccine to prove.-David Cohen
It reflects current advice from both Canada’s National Advisory Board on Immunity And that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention In the United States
Dr. Kumanan Wilson, a professor of medicine at the University of Ottawa and CEO of CanImmunize, an Ottawa-based technology company, said: Specializes in immune software.
“It’s unclear if exposure to an earlier version or virus variant will protect you from the new variant as powerfully as a vaccine.”
“Say no for now”
It’s exactly that uncertainty that keeps David Cohen, 45, from getting a jab.
“I’m not saying no to the whole vaccine, I’m just saying no for now,” said Cohen, who lives in downtown Toronto with his wife and two children aged 7 and 10. Said.
After Cohen’s wife, who works as an immigration consultant, got sick in a federal detention center, the whole family tested positive for COVID-19 in October.
This spring, Cohen, who runs his own R & D tax credit company, showed that he was flooded with antibodies, a protein produced by the human immune system in response to infection, he said. received.
“The data I found shows that I don’t need the vaccine. If the data says OK, your antibody isn’t enough, I say OK, it’s not enough, I Goes to get the vaccine, “he said.
Cohen is not convinced that he is immune to COVID-19. I am not convinced that vaccination will boost immunity over natural infections.
“A licensed doctor is shooting from the waist. That’s the problem. There isn’t enough data to prove either way,” he said.
Cohen quickly points out that he is not an anti-vaxxer — he and his family are immune to everything else.
But as the son of a nurse, he said he was always taught to wait until new treatments were proven.
“Vaccines are probably at best,” he said. “I will wait until the vaccine is proven.”
“I’m looking for the truth”
Carol Lute, the mother of Ottawa’s four school-aged children, also decided to wait before her family was vaccinated with COVID-19.
Lute believes the entire family was infected with the virus early in the pandemic, but was unable to be tested. In March of this year, her husband became ill again and tested positive for COVID-19.
Like Cohen, Lute is looking for stronger evidence that vaccination of her family does better than harm.
“We’re not in a hurry, and we’re just waiting to see,” said Lute, 42. “I’m looking for the truth. I don’t want to be mistaken for my kids, so I” m is really conservative and really hesitant. “
Lute wants evidence that the innate immunity that her family has already built needs artificial support, and claims that her decision is entirely evidence-based.
“I used to be called an anti-baker, but it just hurts because it’s not true, and unfortunately we can be put in the same boat,” Lute said.
Science catches up
Wilson is free to admit that scientists do not yet have all the answers.
“We are learning a lot about immunology throughout this process,” he said. “What we see is that the vaccine response appears to provide a slightly broader antibody response than the natural infection, which is more targeted to specific exposures at the time. “
He points out that “there is more uncertainty” because the evidence for vaccination comes from randomized controlled trials, while the evidence for innate immunity is based solely on observational studies. I will.
Still, he said, he could understand why people infected with COVID-19 consider themselves immune.
“It’s an understandable mess for the general public,” he said. “I think it requires some education. This is quite complicated when talking about a wide range of antibody reactions and specific antibody reactions.”
In fact, Wilson has new evidence that vaccination can further boost immunity in people infected with COVID-19, which may be an advantage over those who are not actually infected. Said there is.
“Early data suggest that a particularly strong immune response can be obtained if previously infected and vaccinated,” he said.
As of Wednesday, there were 27,730 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health said there was no way to know how many of those people remained unvaccinated.
