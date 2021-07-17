Exposure to wildfire smoke associated with increased risk of infection with COVID-19





Reno, Nevada (July 15, 2021)-Wildfire smoke is significantly more vulnerable to the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2, according to a new study from the Desert Research Institute’s (DRI) Center for Genomic Medicine. May increase to. , Washe County Health District (WCHD), Reno, Nevada, and Renown Health (Renown). In a study published earlier this week Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental EpidemiologyA DRI-led research team has set out to investigate whether smoke from a 2020 wildfire in the western United States is associated with an increase in SARS-CoV-2 infections in Reno. To investigate this, the research team used a model from Renown Health, a large integrated medical network that serves particulate matter (PM 2.5) from wildfire smoke and Lake Tahoe, Nevada. We analyzed the relationship with the SARS-CoV-2 test positive rate data. And northeastern California. According to their results, PM 2.5 from wildfire smoke increased by 17.7 percent in the number of COVID-19 cases that occurred during the long smoke period from August 16 to October 10, 2020. It was the cause. “Our results showed a significant increase in COVID-19 positive rates in Reno when affected by heavy wildfire smoke from California wildfires,” said the research co-owner. Author and Data Science at DRI. “We are already facing a large amount of wildfire smoke from the Beckwaus Complex fire, and we can recognize this as the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing again in Nevada and other parts of the western United States. It is important.” Reno, located in Washoe County (population 450,000) in northern Nevada, was exposed to higher levels of PM2.5 for longer periods of time in 2020 than other neighboring metropolitan areas, including San Francisco. Reno experienced a 43-day increase in PM2.5 during the study period, as opposed to 26 days in the San Francisco Bay Area. “Last year in Reno, we had a unique situation where we were exposed to wildfire smoke more often than in many other areas, including the Bay Area,” said research co-lead author and computer deputy research scientist. Said Guy Elhanan, MD. Science at DRI. “We are located in mountain valleys that limit the spread of pollutants and, in some cases, increase the magnitude of exposure, making it even more important to understand the effects of smoke on human health. ” A new study by Kiser and Elhanan found in San Francisco and Orange County by controlling additional variables such as the general spread of the virus, temperature, and the number of tests performed in areas heavily affected by wildfires. Based on past studies of. smoke. “Our research believes that it greatly enhances the evidence that wildfire smoke can promote the spread of SARS-CoV-2,” said Elhanan. “We want public health authorities across the United States to know more about this, as there is something we can do from the perspective of community public preparedness so that people can escape smoke in the event of a wildfire. I will. “

