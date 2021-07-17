Florida added 45,604 coronavirus cases and 231 deaths in the past week

Florida officials reported 45,604 cases of coronavirus during the seven days from July 9th to July 15th. This is almost twice the number of cases in the week of the previous reporting period, and more than four times the number of cases in the week of last month.

This brings the total number to 2,406,809 since the first two pandemics in Florida were reported more than 16 months ago on March 1, 2020.

The state has added 231 deaths since last week’s report, bringing the total number of pandemic deaths to 38,388. Authorities can take up to two weeks to identify and report coronavirus-related deaths.

The Florida Department of Health announced last month that it would not release daily COVID-19 data. Instead, we now release a weekly report every Friday, but withhold previously published information.

As of June 4, the state stopped reporting non-resident vaccinations, coronavirus cases and deaths.Florida Health Department provides non-resident data Tampa Bay Times..

“Florida is moving to the next stage of the COVID-19 response and has shifted reporting in parallel,” the agency said in an email on June 18. Times.. “Among the reportable illnesses monitored by the department, such as HIV and hepatitis, it is not common to calculate cases of non-Florida residents.”

Florida is the only state to update coronavirus case counts and data once a week. Weekly reports are more reliable than daily updates, but experts warn that infrequent data updates can delay the identification of new trends.

vaccination: Florida received 224,326 doses of vaccine last week. The number of initial doses decreased to 110,525, and the number of initial doses of vaccine decreased for 6 consecutive weeks.

So far, according to the state, 59% of Florida residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once. This is the same percentage that the state reported last week. Over 51% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Immunization rates are highest among older people in Florida. According to state data, more than 84% of Floridians aged 65 and over are vaccinated, and 74% of those aged 60-64 are vaccinated. On the other hand, vaccination rates for people under the age of 40 remain low. Only 33% of 12-19 people are vaccinated, but 38% of 20-29 people and 46% of 30-39 people are vaccinated.

In Hillsborough County, 54% of residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated. 58 percent in Pineras. 55% at PASCO. In manatees, 57 percent. In pork, 50 percent. 49 percent in Hernando. And for citrus fruits, 51 percent.

Positive: Florida’s positive rate rose to 11.5% last week, up from 7.8% last week and doubled two weeks ago.

According to the World Health Organization, the state must maintain a positive rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks before resuming. A positive rate of 5% or less indicates that the test is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases.

Positive rates rose for the second straight week in the Tampa Bay region, with positive rates of 13.7% in Hillsboro, 9.2% in Pinellas, 13.2% in Pasco, 12.6% in manatees, 13.3% and 12% in pork. 11.2% in Hernando and Citrus.

Hospitalization: The· Reported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 3,652 confirmed COVID-19 patients were admitted to a Florida hospital from July 7 to July 14. This is an increase of over 1,200 new hospitalizations compared to the previous week.

In the Tampa Bay area, there were 723 hospitalizations from July 7th to July 14th. There were 257 hospitals in Hillsboro County, 160 hospitals in Pineras, 64 hospitals in Pasco, 22 hospitals in Manati, 169 hospitals in Pork, 30 hospitals in Hernando, and 30 hospitals in Citrus. 21 admissions.

City number: Tampa Bay added 7,701 cases last week, more than doubling the number of weekly cases last week. This brings the total number of cases in the Tampa Bay area to 420,426.

As of Thursday’s count, Hillsboro added 2,918 cases, Pinellas 1,365 cases, Pasco 885 cases, Manatees 657 cases, Pork 1,424 cases, Hernando 294 cases and Citrus 158 cases.

The state no longer reports deaths from the county. According to CDC data, the Hillsboro, Pineras, Pork, Manati, Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties each had less than 10 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in the past week. Federal agencies do not report accurate deaths by county if the count is less than 10.

