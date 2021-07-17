First Chinese man infected with deadly monkey B virus died in Beijing in May – Report — RT World News





Concerns were raised when it was revealed that the first recorded human case in China infected with the deadly monkey B virus died in May.

An unnamed 53-year-old veterinarian from Beijing died on May 27, just months after dissecting two dead monkeys as part of an primate study in March.After dissecting the monkey, the man reportedly well experienced Symptoms of monkey B virus such as vomiting and fever appeared, and he eventually died in the hospital. The man was the first recorded example of a human being infected with the virus and raised concerns. The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC) warns that the monkey B virus can harm others who handle primates.





“Zoonosis mainly involves North American primate veterinarians, animal caregivers, or laboratory researchers. But in China before 2021, it was fatal or clinical. There was no obvious BV infection in. “ CCDC Weekly journal Declared earlier this month. Beware of monkey B virus “May pose a threat to zoonotic diseases for workers.” The report claimed that “BVs need to be eliminated during the outbreak of specific-pathogen-free rhesus monkey colonies and increased surveillance of Chinese macaques and professional workers.” According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),but “Extremely rare” When a human is infected with a virus, it can be the cause “If not treated immediately, it can lead to severe brain damage or death.” “If you are bitten or scratched by an infected macaque monkey, or if you touch the monkey’s eyes, nose, or mouth, you will usually be infected with the B virus.” CDC explains and “One case has been recorded in which an infected person spread the B virus to another person.” Symptoms of the virus include nausea, vomiting, fever, headache, malaise, muscle aches, and blisters, which often appear within the first month of infection. News of China’s first human monkey B virus case occurs as the world continues to tackle the deadly Covid-19 pandemic that occurred in Wuhan, China in December 2019 and continues to die worldwide. , Many people are concerned. Here are some rare or little-known cases of illness, including news that Texas residents returning from Nigeria were hospitalized for monkeypox due to growing public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. In a few months I called for caution. Being deadly. But the CDC reassured Americans that there was nothing to worry about.





