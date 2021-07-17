Learn and recognize the signs of heat stroke





I felt good. We were shooting a movie about Ozark. After writing about the area for over 40 years, I became the majority of fishing. The first day was on the Current River, where my problem started. We were in the river for over 3 hours and the sun was shining straight. This was the first real heat of summer in the mid 90’s and our bodies were not yet accustomed to these conditions. I drank a lot of water and splashed cold river water on my neck and head. Obviously, I was hot, but the idea of ​​danger never happened. We worked further down the river and took a break for lunch on the coastline towards noon. This was my real first clue that something was wrong. My energy was lost and it was overwhelmed by the heat. Nobody but me seemed to have a problem, so I decided not to say anything. I felt a little embarrassed. Besides, they fried fish and potatoes in one of my favorite meals, the sandbar. I sat at the table while everyone was walking around and talking. My leg muscles were weak and painful, and I didn’t have enough energy to stand up. I ate a delicious meal hoping it was just hungry causing all this. I soon realized that wasn’t the case. I drove back to Branson for 3 hours to shoot the movie on the second day. I drove while talking to my friends and listening to music. I was even more tired and started to sweat. My leg and back muscles hurt more than before. I managed to get to Branson, and we stopped by our room to be cool and relaxed. I lay down and fell asleep immediately. It was very unusual on a press trip. A friend of mine woke me up an hour later to prepare for dinner. I kept the shower as cold and soaked as possible to splash the kidneys. This is a way to cool your whole body. I was shocked to see sweat mixed with shower water flowing on my forehead. I was trying to chill and nothing was working. That night we visited an Irish restaurant that was too busy at the table, so we sat down at the bar stool. The woman received our order and I requested water. She brought me a glass and I lowered it while telling her my plight. Then she brought me a big glass of water and it disappeared too. That night, my body absorbed eight large glasses of water that the worried woman had generously held. I could still feel my forehead burning, but I managed to eat a cold salad and drink water. A large potato and sausage soup came out, but I could only eat the soup. That night, I couldn’t drink enough, watching the alarm clock fluttering in bed. Finally, the alarm went off, I took a shower at 4:45 am and went to Lake Tanikomo for the second day’s shoot, but it still seems to be burning more than the day before. The cool air from the lake early in the morning looked colder than usual, and I wore a long-sleeved shirt and fishing vest. I actually started feeling a little better, I was able to finish the shoot that morning, packed up my luggage and returned to Kanas City. I had no appetite and stopped by Bolivar, Missouri for a salad. The drive seemed to take forever. At home, I slept straight at 3:30 pm that day, woke up to my wife who touched my sheet-covered feet, and she was shocked and shocked by the heat. My fever had reached a dangerously high rate, so we went to the hospital. So they easily lowered the fever. Again, my wife seems to have saved my life by thinking wisely for both of us. According to the Mayo Clinic, heat exhaustion is a condition in which symptoms such as intense sweating and rapid pulse can occur as a result of overheating of the body. It is one of three heat-related syndromes, with heat cramps being the mildest and heat stroke being the most severe. This is a warning that your body can no longer cool. Causes of heat exhaustion include exposure to high temperatures, especially when combined with high humidity, and intense physical activity. Without prompt treatment, heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, a life-threatening condition. Fortunately, heat exhaustion can be prevented. If you suspect you have a heat stroke, stop all activities, take a break, move to a cool place and drink cold water or sports drinks. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms or symptoms worsen, or if they don’t improve within an hour. Seek medical attention immediately if you are confused, upset, unconscious, or unable to drink when you are with someone who is showing signs of heat stroke. If the core body temperature measured by a rectal thermometer reaches 104 degrees (40 degrees Celsius) or higher, it should be cooled immediately and urgent medical treatment is required. Maybe I was suffering only from heat exhaustion. The next step is heat stroke, which can lead to death. Heat stroke includes throbbing headache, dizziness and lightheadedness, lack of sweating despite fever and redness, hot and dry skin, weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat (strong or weak), Shallow may include breathing, confusion, disorientation, behavioral changes such as staggering, sweating, unconsciousness, and high temperatures. Please Confirm Mayo Clinic website Or your doctor will find out more about how to survive this horrific life-threatening condition. Make sure you do as I say, not as I did. According to my doctor, I’m lucky to be alive. A veteran outdoor writer and member of the Water Fowlers Hall of Fame and the National Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame, Kenneth Kieser writes a weekly outdoor column for examiners. Contact him at [email protected]

