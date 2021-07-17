COVID kills Americans faster than guns, cars and flu combined | Domestic and global





According to a review of mortality data, even though half of the United States is vaccinated, COVID-19 continues to kill people faster than the sum of guns, car accidents and flu. According to Bloomberg’s analysis, the situation has improved dramatically since January, when COVID deaths outnumbered heart disease and cancer and became the country’s largest murderer. Still, during June, the coronavirus caused 337 deaths per day. For comparison, the historical average death toll from gunshots, car accidents, and flu complications totals 306 per day. “The sad reality is that despite our progress, we’re still losing people with the virus,” White House pandemic coordinator Jeff Seients said in a press conference last week. “At this point, this is especially tragic given that it is unnecessary and preventable. Currently, almost all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the United States occur among unvaccinated individuals. doing.” Data for analysis were collected from Johns Hopkins University, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Highly infectious delta variants are bringing new rises after a 10-week reduction in COVID deaths worldwide. In the United States, health officials have warned that a similar reversal may be underway. Daily cases have doubled since the lowest point last month, and hospitalizations are increasing again. Vaccines with Pfizer and Moderna prevent 96% of hospitalizations and deaths from delta variants, according to recent data from the United States, United Kingdom and Israel. As data scientist Cathy O’Neil explained in a Bloomberg Opinion column, protection is even greater given the impact of reduced infections in a well-vaccinated community. “Preliminary data from several states over the past few months suggest that 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States were unvaccinated,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Reported on Thursday. “These deaths could be prevented with simple and safe shots.” However, the US vaccination campaign is at a standstill. According to Bloomberg’s COVID Vaccine Tracker, once the envy of the world’s rapid expansion, the United States has since been overtaken by more than 20 countries and is now improving vaccination coverage. The EU and China, which are currently taking shots at doses of about 4 million and 10 million, respectively, are ready to blow the United States in the next two weeks. Not only was US vaccination slightly slower (on average 530,000 per day), but the gap between the most vaccinated and least vaccinated counties in the United States continues to widen. I am. As a result, some communities remain particularly vulnerable to Delta. For unvaccinated people living in the under-vaccinated community, the threat posed by COVID-19 is greater than ever. COVID vaccination in the United States has already prevented approximately 279,000 deaths and 1.25 million hospitalizations, according to an analysis released last week by researchers at Yale University and the Commonwealth Fund. The report suggests that without the vaccine, COVID still outweighs cancer and heart disease as the leading causes of death in the United States — even in the summer when respiratory viruses usually disappear into the background. The sudden domination of the Delta variant has surprised health authorities around the world. In the Netherlands, the number of cases surged by more than 500% last week alone. The UK and Russia report the highest transmission speeds since January. Israel has revived the Maskman Date. Sydney and Melbourne are closed again. “The Delta Variant has hit the world at a scorching pace, causing a surge in incidents and deaths,” WHO Executive Secretary Tedros Adanom Gebreyes said in a press conference Monday. “The pandemic isn’t over — everywhere.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sentinelsource.com/news/national_world/covid-still-killing-americans-faster-than-guns-cars-and-flu-combined/article_c50bc74b-b6ca-5ae9-a584-968c0fdce968.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos