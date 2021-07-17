Health
How unvaccinated states feel bear the brunt of the rise in delta variants
Share of new US virus cases from delta variants
May 1st
July 14
50%
100%
Range of possible values
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Coronavirus cases and hospitalization in the United States It remains low, but is slowly rising Again, it is caused by outbreaks in patches in the heart of the country, south and west, and small increases in almost everywhere else.
Highly contagious Delta variantIt currently accounts for the majority of new cases in the United States, but is spreading rapidly and spurring a nationwide rise.But the vaccine Is effective New cases and hospitalizations for variants, especially for serious illnesses, are increasing primarily in areas with low vaccination rates.
Public health experts expect this trend to continue, National vaccination and non-vaccination are very different routes At the next stage of the pandemic.Almost half of the total population is fully vaccinated, but the level of protection It’s very different Throughout the state and within the state.
Hospitalization rates for Covid-19, an indicator of serious illness, have increased even more dramatically in many states over the past two weeks. Vaccination levels are relatively low There may also be a surge in Delta variants, such as Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri.
Changes in Covid-19 hospitalization over the last two weeks
Ten
20
25 people hospitalized
Around 100,000 people
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
Fully vaccinated sharing
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
Washington DC
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Source: US Department of Health and Human Services.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention・The data is as of July 15th.
“Be aware that if you are not vaccinated, you are particularly susceptible to infectious delta variants, especially at risk of serious illness and death,” said the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Said Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky.Recently Press conference..
In Mississippi 34 percent The proportion of the population is fully vaccinated and cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations are all increasing. Officials there recommend that the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions avoid large indoor rallies until July 26.
“A few weeks ago, we predicted that the major strains circulating in Mississippi would be delta mutants,” said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Press conference last week. “Unfortunately, these predictions are becoming a reality and we are starting to pay the price,” he said, pointing out outbreaks among young people from summer gatherings and older people in nursing homes. Did.
“Our collective under-vaccination in the state puts us all at risk, especially the most vulnerable,” he added.
Five states with the lowest immunization rates
Alabama
34% completely vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
May 1st
July 14
50%
100%
Range of possible values
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
May 1st
July 14
Ten
20
In all cases
EST (Eastern Standard Time. Case from Delta
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Arkansas
35% fully vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Louisiana
36% completely vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Mississippi
34% completely vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Wyoming
36% completely vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Positive samples must be sent to the lab to identify the causative mutants of coronavirus cases. sequenceA process that often takes weeks after a person is tested positive. And only a small part of the case is finally sequenced.
This delay means that there is no up-to-date data on the variant, which is from a particularly small sample size and is most likely adjusted down or up as the sequence grows. In the states with the highest vaccination rates for several weeks, the increase in absolute cases is significantly lower than in less vaccinated areas.
Scripps Research scientists say that even if Delta becomes the predominant variant in all states, that trend is likely to continue.Researchers there develop and maintain outbreak.info, Covid-19 A project to track and visualize genomic data.
Five states with the highest immunization rates
Connecticut
62% completely vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
May 1st
July 14
50%
100%
Range of possible values
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
May 1st
July 14
Ten
20
In all cases
EST (Eastern Standard Time. Case from Delta
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Maine
63% completely vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Massachusetts
63% completely vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Rhode Island
60% fully vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
Vermont
67% are fully vaccinated
Share of new viral cases from delta variants
Number of cases per 100,000 residents
Hospitalized per 100,000 residents
In considering the continued trajectory of the Delta in the United States, scientists point out the rising dominance of the subspecies in other countries where it circulates longer. Vaccinations at different levels in these countries have yielded very different results.
In India, where the variant was first detected, Delta spurred a huge surge, with case numbers and mortality rates according to experts. Very underestimated.. The increase in the number of cases in India began before even 1 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.Swampy hospital Keeped thousands of patients away, Oxygen supply is exhausted, And the fire burned all night Crematorium Because the number of deaths has skyrocketed.
But in the UK, Delta became dominant when most of the population was already protected by vaccination. Incidents surge, But Hospitalization And Dead (number) It remained low compared to previous peaks — including those driven by variants that previously became dominant there. alpha — For vaccination. In particular, the UK has prioritized immunity to high-risk elderly and other people.
India
Share of cases from alpha and delta variants
October 1st
July 14
50%
100%
1%
Completely vaccinated
delta
alpha
New cases per 100,000
October 1st
July 14
twenty five
50 cases per 100k
1%
Completely vaccinated
England
Share of cases from alpha and delta variants
October 1st
July 14
50%
100%
1%
Completely vaccinated
delta
alpha
New cases per 100,000
October 1st
July 14
twenty five
50 cases per 100k
1%
Completely vaccinated
America
Share of cases from alpha and delta variants
October 1st
July 14
50%
100%
1%
Completely vaccinated
delta
alpha
New cases per 100,000
October 1st
July 14
twenty five
50 cases per 100k
1%
Completely vaccinated
When the delta variant became predominant in the United Kingdom a few weeks ago, a lower percentage of all adults were fully vaccinated in the United Kingdom than they are currently fully vaccinated in the United States. Covid-19-related deaths remain low Be expected Due to the relatively high vaccination rates nationwide, it is well below its previous peak in the United States.
However, the slowdown in US vaccination campaigns has raised some concerns.It was hard Persuade young people To get a shot, but the Biden administration is recruiting, making new pushes to shake them YouTube star And celebrities — these days Olivia Rodrigo, 18-year-old pop star with the best album in the country — to share pre-vaccination messages with followers.
Researchers do not yet know how much hospitalization will increase in the United States. This is partly because older and vulnerable populations are more likely to be vaccinated. Almost 80 Percentage of 65 years and older Fully vaccinated — and young people are likely to be unvaccinated, but infections tend to be less serious.
Karthik Gangavarapu, a computational scientist at Scripps Research, said: It is important unless you suppress transmission. ”
Sources
