How unvaccinated states feel bear the brunt of the rise in delta variants

Share of new US virus cases from delta variants May 1st July 14 50% 100% Range of possible values Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Source: outbreak.info ; New York Times Database of Cases and Deaths | Note: The range of possible values ​​represents a 95% confidence interval. Sequencing rates vary from state to state and may reflect local trends based on examinations in specific areas or hospitals. The chart shows the latest available data, but this is delayed and subject to change as additional sequences are completed. The delta percentages shown are 7-day moving averages. The latest variant estimation is not possible due to the time it takes to sequence the samples. ・ The data is as of July 15th.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalization in the United States It remains low, but is slowly rising Again, it is caused by outbreaks in patches in the heart of the country, south and west, and small increases in almost everywhere else.

Highly contagious Delta variantIt currently accounts for the majority of new cases in the United States, but is spreading rapidly and spurring a nationwide rise.But the vaccine Is effective New cases and hospitalizations for variants, especially for serious illnesses, are increasing primarily in areas with low vaccination rates.

Public health experts expect this trend to continue, National vaccination and non-vaccination are very different routes At the next stage of the pandemic.Almost half of the total population is fully vaccinated, but the level of protection It’s very different Throughout the state and within the state.

Hospitalization rates for Covid-19, an indicator of serious illness, have increased even more dramatically in many states over the past two weeks. Vaccination levels are relatively low There may also be a surge in Delta variants, such as Arkansas, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Changes in Covid-19 hospitalization over the last two weeks Ten 20 25 people hospitalized Around 100,000 people 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% Fully vaccinated sharing Alabama Alaska Arizona Arkansas California Colorado Connecticut Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Idaho Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Maine Maryland Massachusetts Michigan Minnesota Mississippi Missouri Montana Nebraska Nevada New Hampshire New jersey New Mexico New York North Carolina North dakota Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Vermont Virginia Washington Washington DC West Virginia Wisconsin Wyoming Source: US Department of Health and Human Services.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention・The data is as of July 15th.

“Be aware that if you are not vaccinated, you are particularly susceptible to infectious delta variants, especially at risk of serious illness and death,” said the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Said Dr. Rochelle P. Warrensky.Recently Press conference..

In Mississippi 34 percent The proportion of the population is fully vaccinated and cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations are all increasing. Officials there recommend that the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions avoid large indoor rallies until July 26.

“A few weeks ago, we predicted that the major strains circulating in Mississippi would be delta mutants,” said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. Press conference last week. “Unfortunately, these predictions are becoming a reality and we are starting to pay the price,” he said, pointing out outbreaks among young people from summer gatherings and older people in nursing homes. Did.

“Our collective under-vaccination in the state puts us all at risk, especially the most vulnerable,” he added.

Five states with the lowest immunization rates Alabama 34% completely vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants May 1st July 14 50% 100% Range of possible values Number of cases per 100,000 residents May 1st July 14 Ten 20 In all cases EST (Eastern Standard Time. Case from Delta Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Arkansas 35% fully vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Louisiana 36% completely vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Mississippi 34% completely vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Wyoming 36% completely vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Source: outbreak.info ; New York Times Database of Cases and Deaths | Note: The range of possible values ​​represents a 95% confidence interval. Sequencing rates vary from state to state and may reflect local trends based on examinations in specific areas or hospitals. The chart shows the latest available data, but this is delayed and subject to change as additional sequences are completed. The delta percentages shown are 7-day moving averages. The latest variant estimation is not possible due to the time it takes to sequence the samples. ・ The data is as of July 15th.

Positive samples must be sent to the lab to identify the causative mutants of coronavirus cases. sequenceA process that often takes weeks after a person is tested positive. And only a small part of the case is finally sequenced.

This delay means that there is no up-to-date data on the variant, which is from a particularly small sample size and is most likely adjusted down or up as the sequence grows. In the states with the highest vaccination rates for several weeks, the increase in absolute cases is significantly lower than in less vaccinated areas.

Scripps Research scientists say that even if Delta becomes the predominant variant in all states, that trend is likely to continue.Researchers there develop and maintain outbreak.info, Covid-19 A project to track and visualize genomic data.

Five states with the highest immunization rates Connecticut 62% completely vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants May 1st July 14 50% 100% Range of possible values Number of cases per 100,000 residents May 1st July 14 Ten 20 In all cases EST (Eastern Standard Time. Case from Delta Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Maine 63% completely vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Massachusetts 63% completely vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Rhode Island 60% fully vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Vermont 67% are fully vaccinated Share of new viral cases from delta variants Number of cases per 100,000 residents Hospitalized per 100,000 residents Source: outbreak.info ; New York Times Database of Cases and Deaths | Note: The range of possible values ​​represents a 95% confidence interval. Sequencing rates vary from state to state and may reflect local trends based on examinations in specific areas or hospitals. The chart shows the latest available data, but this is delayed and subject to change as additional sequences are completed. The delta percentages shown are 7-day moving averages. The latest variant estimation is not possible due to the time it takes to sequence the samples.

In considering the continued trajectory of the Delta in the United States, scientists point out the rising dominance of the subspecies in other countries where it circulates longer. Vaccinations at different levels in these countries have yielded very different results.

In India, where the variant was first detected, Delta spurred a huge surge, with case numbers and mortality rates according to experts. Very underestimated.. The increase in the number of cases in India began before even 1 percent of the population was fully vaccinated.Swampy hospital Keeped thousands of patients away, Oxygen supply is exhausted, And the fire burned all night Crematorium Because the number of deaths has skyrocketed.

But in the UK, Delta became dominant when most of the population was already protected by vaccination. Incidents surge, But Hospitalization And Dead (number) It remained low compared to previous peaks — including those driven by variants that previously became dominant there. alpha — For vaccination. In particular, the UK has prioritized immunity to high-risk elderly and other people.

India Share of cases from alpha and delta variants October 1st July 14 50% 100% 1% Completely vaccinated delta alpha New cases per 100,000 October 1st July 14 twenty five 50 cases per 100k 1% Completely vaccinated England Share of cases from alpha and delta variants October 1st July 14 50% 100% 1% Completely vaccinated delta alpha New cases per 100,000 October 1st July 14 twenty five 50 cases per 100k 1% Completely vaccinated America Share of cases from alpha and delta variants October 1st July 14 50% 100% 1% Completely vaccinated delta alpha New cases per 100,000 October 1st July 14 twenty five 50 cases per 100k 1% Completely vaccinated Source: CoVariants.org ; New York Times Database of Cases and Deaths | Note: Sequence rates vary from country to country and may reflect localized trends based on tests from specific regions or hospitals. The graph shows the latest data available. These data may be delayed and may change as additional sequences are completed.

When the delta variant became predominant in the United Kingdom a few weeks ago, a lower percentage of all adults were fully vaccinated in the United Kingdom than they are currently fully vaccinated in the United States. Covid-19-related deaths remain low Be expected Due to the relatively high vaccination rates nationwide, it is well below its previous peak in the United States.

However, the slowdown in US vaccination campaigns has raised some concerns.It was hard Persuade young people To get a shot, but the Biden administration is recruiting, making new pushes to shake them YouTube star And celebrities — these days Olivia Rodrigo, 18-year-old pop star with the best album in the country — to share pre-vaccination messages with followers.

Researchers do not yet know how much hospitalization will increase in the United States. This is partly because older and vulnerable populations are more likely to be vaccinated. Almost 80 Percentage of 65 years and older Fully vaccinated — and young people are likely to be unvaccinated, but infections tend to be less serious.

Karthik Gangavarapu, a computational scientist at Scripps Research, said: It is important unless you suppress transmission. ”