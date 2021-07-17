What You Need to Know About New Maskman Dates in Long Beach, Los Angeles County • Long Beach Post News





When will it take effect? In Los Angeles County and Long Beach, the new mission will take effect on Saturday, July 17, at 11:59 pm. Long Beach and Pasadena are the only cities in the county with their own health departments. That is, you can create your own rules. However, the two cities said Thursday that they would follow the county’s initiative. Long beach Revised health order The end of Friday. What do you mean? County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said Thursday that it would apply to everyone regardless of vaccination status. Orders do not include business closures or capacity limits Like what was needed for orders before June 15th.. Residents can continue to eat out and eat in the restaurant, but must wear a mask when not eating or drinking. Davis said the county needs to control COVID-19 infection rates to avoid stricter orders like the former state. Blueprint for a safer economyA color-coded system that links closures and other restrictions to infection rates and test positive rates. Why now? New cases of COVID-19 are proliferating significantly in the region, primarily among unvaccinated people. At Long Beach, 84% of all new cases in June were unvaccinated. On June 15, when the state lifted all restrictions, the county saw 210 new cases of COVID-19. On Thursday, the county reported 1,537 cases. This is the highest number since mid-March. And on Friday, the county reported more than 2,000 news incidents. The test positive rate is now 3.7%. The test positive rate on June 15 was about 0.5%. “This is a full-scale moment,” Davis said at a virtual press conference Thursday. Long beach positive rate the current 4.1%, the case rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 9, the highest since April 4th. The city also reported additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the city’s total since the pandemic began in 948. Health officials have reopened on June 15, a holiday weekend on July 4, a new “delta variant” of the more contagious virus, and the population has not yet been vaccinated. At Long Beach, 33% of people eligible for the vaccine (everyone over the age of 12) are unvaccinated. # COVID19LongBeach Update: Read this official statement @LBHealthDept Health physician on indoor mask requirements ➡️https://t.co/5TLs5Bdutn pic.twitter.com/hzGiksD4KT — Long Beach City (@LongBeachCity) July 16, 2021 Long Beach, Los Angeles County requires masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status

