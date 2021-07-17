Texas patient becomes the first case of monkeypox in the United States since 2003





Residents of Dallas, Texas, who recently returned from Nigeria, tested positive for monkeypox, a rare virus that resembles smallpox, according to local officials. This is the first confirmed case of the virus in the United States since 2003, but authorities said the general public should not be worried. “Although rare, we don’t expect this case to be a reason for caution and pose a threat to the general public,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. In the statement From the Department of Health in Dallas County. “The risk of monkeypox spreading to others via respiratory droplets on planes and airports is considered low,” said the Department of Health, as passengers wore masks on board and at airports. Monkeypox, which belongs to the same viral family as smallpox, can be a rare but deadly viral infection that begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses to facial and body rashes. According to the CDC.. It tends to last 2-4 weeks. People who are asymptomatic cannot be infected with the virus, the Ministry of Health said. Laboratory tests confirmed that the patient was infected with a strain of the virus that is predominantly found in West Africa, including Nigeria. According to the CDC, the strain’s monkeypox infection is fatal in 1 in 100 people, even more strongly affecting people with a weakened immune system. Prior to this incident, travelers returning from Nigeria had six other incidents of monkeypox. The CDC said the case was not believed to be related to any of the previous cases. According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, this is the first reported case of monkeypox in Dallas County. The person is currently quarantined in a Dallas hospital and is in a stable condition. The CDC will contact local airline passengers and others who have come into contact with infected travelers during their flight from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta on July 8 and from Atlanta to Dallas on July 9. He said he was working with health authorities. Last monkeypox According to the CDC, it was seen in the United States in 2003. Nearly 50 people became ill after imported African rodents were infected with prairie dogs and then humans. As a result, government investigations into 15 states of infected prairie dogs have begun. Despite the virus outbreak in the past, Dr. Philip Juan, director of health and welfare in Dallas County, said there was no reason to worry. “We have determined that there is little risk to the general public,” he said in a statement from the Department of Health. “This is another example of the importance of maintaining a strong public health infrastructure, because it is within easy flight distance from global infectious diseases.”

