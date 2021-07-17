The COVID vaccination rate in Bloomington, Indiana is 56% and is on the rise.





The COVID-19 vaccination rate in Monroe County among eligible residents has risen to 56%, Over 49.6% of the state, County health caretaker Penny Cordill reported on Friday. According to Cordill, at least 50% of eligible residents in each of the county’s major zip codes are fully vaccinated, with biweekly online COVID-19 updates from cities, counties, and medical personnel. .. However, she is not happy with the slow rate of new vaccinations. “We’re not near where we want it. There’s still plenty of room for growth,” said Cordill, who said that although the virus test positive rate is still low compared to the high pandemic, He said it was increasing again. She encouraged unvaccinated people to visit in.ourshot.gov to find options for vaccination. You can also visit coronavirus.in.gov to find out where to get your virus tested. Cordill has many options available for free vaccinations through health providers and pharmacies, the Monroe County Public Health Clinic, which runs the “Moderna Mondays” vaccine program, and 333 E. Miller Drive. Said. There is one outreach vaccination clinic planned in the county on Fridays from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Banneker Community Center, 930 W. Seventh St. Both Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine and Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine will be offered, Cordill said. Only Johnson & Johnson shots are 111S from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on July 31st. It is offered at the Redeemer Community Church in Kimble Drive. She said a clinic was also tentatively planned for the city’s Children’s Expo at the Switchyard Park Pavilion on Saturday afternoon, but details are still under consideration. More:At the current pace, Monroe County will not reach 70% of vaccinations until June 2022 Cordill said the public health nurse had given more than 150 home vaccinations to individuals at home. She said reservations for the service should be scheduled by calling 211 instead of going through the Area 10 Agency on Aging. Brian Shockney, president of IU Health South Central Region, said the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to IU Health Bloomington and Monroe Hospitals and other hospitals in IU Health South Central Region has increased again in recent weeks. I reported. The numbers are still below the surge seen in mid-May. He said there was a disparity in immunization rates among the 11 counties in the South Central region. Monroe County was leading by 55.9%, according to his figures. Brown County was 45.7%, Owen County was 38.3%, and Greene County was 36.4%. Daviess County was the lowest in his area at 30.7%. Although more contagious delta mutations are widespread in Monroe county coronavirus cases, the alpha version of the COVID-19 virus has been scrutinized in a limited number of cases, according to Shockney. It accounts for 75% of the total. He encouraged vaccinated people to be vaccinated by sharing reasons for doing so with unvaccinated friends and associates, and to be unjudgmental. According to Shockney, IU Health can help dispel false information about vaccination by talking to groups and getting them to answer questions. Precautions still needed due to recent increase in incidents On behalf of mayor John Hamilton, city communications director Yael Xunder reported that about 56% of city workers had submitted vaccination proofs and received a $ 100 bounty for it. .. The city is looking for new ways to motivate workers to vaccinate voluntarily, she said. Mr. Xunder also said that several blocks of East Kirkwood Avenue have light canopies that block traffic so that restaurants can offer socially distant outdoor seating. She praised Downtown Bloomington and Cassidy Electric as partners in creating a sparkling atmosphere for an evening meal. As the beginning of the new school year approaches, the state reports that vaccination rates between the ages of 12 and 15 are the lowest of the various eligible age groups at 18.6%. Cordill said they were the last group to qualify for the shot and require parental consent to obtain the vaccine. More:R-BB schools can make masks optional in grades 2021-22 As the number of COVID infections increases again, Caudill isolates people suffering from coronavirus symptoms for at least 10 days, or until they are tested negative, to avoid the spread of the disease. I pointed out that I need to. Those who have not been vaccinated and have had close contact with an infected person should ideally be isolated for 14 days and be aware of their symptoms. Close contacts who are fully vaccinated do not need to be quarantined, but she said she needs to monitor herself for symptoms and take action if she does. She also took special precautions, such as wearing a mask when in a crowded area where even vaccinated people do not know if others have been vaccinated, due to the recent increase in cases. I advised that it should be taken. Talking about Monroe County Commissioner, Cordill said that the county would support emergency rents, mortgages and utilities from township trustees until the end of the year to help those who are financially struggling due to a pandemic. Announced that it has provided additional funding for. IU preparing for the fall semester as students approach their return home Kirk White, Vice President of Indiana University, reported that the IU suspended the palliative test this month due to few positive results during the summer, but palliative tests for unvaccinated students and faculty members He said it will resume in August. Voluntary testing will continue to be available on campus. IU officials said he was busy planning for the fall semester, saying that some students would begin arriving on campus on August 2nd and that the pace would increase as classes began on August 23rd. More:Students and faculty members rely on the IU to process coronavirus variants According to White, it is voluntary for fully vaccinated people to wear face masks on campus, which will continue unless the infection rate rises significantly. Unvaccinated people should wear a mask. According to White, free vaccinations will continue to be open to the public by appointment or just by stopping at the Simon Skujot meetinghouse, but the final date of the mass vaccination site is July 31st. The remaining options for that site are Mondays, July 19th and 26th, from 2pm to 7pm. , And Saturdays, July 24th and 31st, from 10am to 3pm. The IU is planning other vaccination clinics for freshmen who have not yet been vaccinated. According to the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, Monroe County’s weekly 2-metric score was 0.5 as of Monday, falling into the blue or lowest COVID-19 advisory category. 39 cases were reported per 100,000 residents per week, with an overall positive 7-day test rate of 3.82%. The Vaccine Dashboard shows that 74,580 inhabitants are fully vaccinated. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Monroe County has killed 178 of the confirmed COVID-19 populations. According to the state dashboard, the county’s recent death occurred on June 23. The counties surrounding Monroe also had a weekly 2-metric score of 0.5 as of July 12. However, Owen was in the yellow advisory category at a rate of 1.5. Around the state, most counties were blue, but some were yellow and three were orange. None of the counties in Indiana were in the red or in the highest advisory category.

