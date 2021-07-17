Brunswick County is hosting a pop-up Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic during July. No reservation is required.





The UNCW Board will soon see a new face. (Port City Daily) Brunswick County-Branswick County Health Service hosts a series of pop-up Covid-19 Vaccine Clinics throughout July. In a press release, the ministry said it wanted clinics to increase access to vaccines throughout the county. Patients can receive their first or second vaccination at the clinic and request one of three vaccines: Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson. Children between the ages of 12 and 17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. No reservation required. The vaccine is free and does not require insurance, but patients should bring their insurance policy if possible. The county health department also requires that you bring your ID, wear a mask at the indoor clinic, and bring proof of vaccination if you received your first Covid-19 dose outside the state. According to the press release, “Our team cannot access vaccination systems in other states to confirm the first vaccination.” The location is: Ash: Tuesday, July 20 Location: Wakamar School Gym (5901 Wakamar School Road Northwest, Ash)

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm

Clinic type: Walk-up Southport: Wednesday, July 21 Location: South Brunswick High School Main Gym (Southport, Cougar Road 280)

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm

Clinic type: Walk-up Oak Island: Thursday, July 22 Location: Oak Island’s First Baptist Church (4608 E Oak Island Drive, Oak Island)

Hours: 9 am to 1 pm

Clinic type: Drive-through Oak Island: Monday, July 26 Location: Oak Island Farmers Market (4610 E Dolphin Drive, Oak Island) in Middleton Park behind City Hall

Hours: 9 am to 1 pm

Clinic type: Drive-through Leland: Tuesday, July 27 Location: Leland Middle School Gym (927 Old Fayetteville Road, Leland)

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm

Clinic type: Walk-up Winabo: Wednesday, July 28 Location: Town Creek Junior High School Gymnasium (6330 Lake Park Drive SE, Winnabow)

Hours: 9 am to 3 pm

Clinic type: Walk-up Southport: Thursday, July 29 Location: Southport Community Building Deck (223 E. Bay St., Southport)

Hours: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Clinic type: Walk-up Oak Island: Monday, August 2nd Location: Oak Island Farmers Market (4610 E Dolphin Drive, Oak Island) in Middleton Park behind City Hall

Hours: 9 am to 1 pm

Do you have any tips or comments? Email [email protected]

