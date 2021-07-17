“Not backed by science:” LA County Sheriff’s Office does not force a new Maskman date





News and surveys before listening on CNBC etc. 1 week free trial StreetInsider Premium Here.. Rich McKay (Reuters)-Los Angeles County’s new Maskman Date is set to take effect before midnight on Saturday and is designed to combat the COVID-19 epidemic, the county’s Supreme Law Enforcement Officer or its. Not enforced by an agent. A new obligation from the Los Angeles County Public Health Service requires people to wear masks indoors, even if they have already been vaccinated against the disease. However, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Alex Villanueva said the order was “not science-backed” and did not provide for indoor masks for most vaccinated people. Said that it was inconsistent with. Sheriffs added that he “does not spend our limited resources” and instead that his office requires the public to “voluntarily comply.” With a population of 10 million and the second largest city in the United States, the county is working on a delta-type COVID-19, and the number of cases has risen to a level of concern. The DPH announcement will be made after more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Los Angeles County for the sixth consecutive day. “We are demanding masking from everyone while in public or corporate indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” DPH said on Twitter Thursday. Dr. Muntu Davis, a health officer in Los Angeles County, said in a statement given to reporters that the county has become a “substantial” place of infection, based on standards set by the CDC. It was. It was unclear whether other law enforcement agencies would take over the enforcement. The Los Angeles Police Department on Saturday did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether the officer would enforce the rules within the city limits. It was also unclear about the possibility of fines. The results were not outlined in the two-page media release from DPH. Violations of local mask orders in California in recent months can cost anything from the initial warning to a $ 100 to $ 500 fine. In Los Angeles County last year, law enforcement officers could also close their businesses due to breaches. Other California counties and other states are also working on a surge in coronavirus cases and are updating mask recommendations. The Sacramento, Yolo, and Fresno counties in California have recently recommended that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors. Austin, Texas, urged unvaccinated or high-risk people to avoid traveling, indoor meetings, eating out, shopping, and wear masks on Thursday. (Report by Rich McKay, Atlanta, edited by Nick Zieminski)

