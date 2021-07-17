Public health has sufficient supply to vaccinate all eligible Sudburians by August





Public Health Sudbury and Districts encourages local residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. “We are at home without a local COVID-19 vaccination program. It’s not too late if you haven’t been vaccinated yet,” said Dr. Penny Satcliffe, a medical officer in a weekly update. .. “If you have family or friends who are considering vaccination and have questions, encourage them to consult their health care provider or public health staff.” The health unit said there was sufficient supply to vaccinate all eligible individuals in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts by the end of August. “Variant of concern is still in circulation in Ontario and it is important to provide as much collective protection as possible by the end of summer,” said Dr. Satcliffe. “Our number of cases is as low as it was in early September, which we are really proud of. Keep up the good work.” Currently, there are active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts. However, from July 8th to July 14th, only one new case of the virus was reported and six cases were resolved. No COVID-related deaths have been reported, and no new cases have been screened positive for variants and concerns. By the end of the week, there were no active outbreaks and no local cases in the hospital. The new case reported July 8-14 was resident in Greater Sudbury and was associated with travel. Public health has identified six people who have had close contact with new cases at high risk. This is compared to an average of two high-risk close contacts per case reported last week. “Public health will follow up directly and regularly for every high-risk, close contact, monitor symptoms, ensure self-isolation, and make testing recommendations according to state guidance. “The Health Unit said in the release. Currently, vaccination rates are reported for people over the age of 12 instead of over the age of 18. Overall, 79% of residents in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are first vaccinated and 60.9% are fully vaccinated. Restrictions continue to be lifted in the region as Sudbury and the district moved to Step 3 of the state’s reopening plan on Friday. “As things continue to be open, stay safe for COVID this summer and take personal safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the delta variant,” said the Health Unit. For more information or if you have any questions, please visit www.phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200. The Local Journalism Initiative was made possible by federal funding. [email protected] Twitter: @SudburyStar

