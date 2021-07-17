A case of monkeypox confirmed by a Dallas traveler who recently went to Nigeria





According to the CDC and the Texas Department of Health, a recent Dallas traveler to Nigeria has confirmed a rare case of monkeypox, a viral disease, and the patient is currently hospitalized. “Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral disease that usually begins with a flu-like illness and swollen lymph nodes, with extensive rashes on the face and body,” read Friday. I will. Alert From the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Travelers were on two flights from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta, and from Atlanta to Dallas. Health officials are trying to contact other passengers who may have been exposed, but coronavirus restrictions required everyone to wear a mask during the flight. “The risk of monkeypox spreading to others on airplanes and at airports through respiratory droplets is considered low,” said the CDC. Monkeypox belongs to the same viral family as smallpox, but causes a milder infection. According to the CDC, travelers were infected with the most common strains in parts of West Africa. Infection with West African strains kills 1 in 100 people. Monkeypox can occur when an animal bites or scratches, prepares a wild game, or comes into contact with an infected animal. The disease can spread among people through contact with respiratory droplets, fluids, or monkeypox pain and can appear anywhere on the body. Other symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, myalgia, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and malaise. To prevent the spread of monkeypox, it is advisable to avoid contact with animals that may carry the virus, such as infected individuals and rodents, and to maintain proper hygiene. Monkeypox was first identified in 1970, and since then cases have been reported from 11 African countries. This virus has also been found in other countries. According to the World Health Organization, cases of monkeypox were discovered in the United States in the spring of 2003, and cases have been confirmed in Israel, the United Kingdom, and Singapore. The CDC does not currently report other cases of monkeypox in other parts of the United States.

