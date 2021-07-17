Coronavirus News: Warning that healthy men not vaccinated is “the biggest mistake of my life” | UK | News

Abderrahmane Fadil decided that his immune system was “good enough” and he didn’t need to be vaccinated against deadly pathogens before arriving at oxygen intensive care for nine days. The 60-year-old woman added: “My wife was vaccinated. I didn’t. I was reluctant. I was giving myself time, I was with viruses, bacteria in my life I thought I lived together, and I thought my immune system was good enough.

“And I had Covid’s symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic, and I wondered if it was. “I thought my immune system could recognize and protect against the virus. “This was the biggest mistake in my life. It almost sacrificed my life. “I made many stupid decisions in my life, but this was the most dangerous and serious decision. Read more: Delta Variant Symptoms: Major Different Symptoms to Watch

Dr. John Wright, who works at the Royal Bradford Clinic where Mr. Faddil was treated, said about half of the patients in the ward requiring special treatment for the coronavirus were not vaccinated. Another coronavirus patient in the same hospital, 54-year-old Faisal Basir, needed to maintain oxygen for a week. He used to believe that he "did not need" the vaccine because he was healthy and healthy.

A 54-year-old woman being treated at the Royal Hospital of Bradford thought she could avoid the virus and didn’t need a jab. Bashir told the BBC: “I was given the vaccine, but I was arrogant. “I went to the gym and was cycling, walking and running. “I was strong and healthy, so I didn’t think I needed it.

“It also meant that I wouldn’t have taken the risk if it turned out to be unsafe. “But the truth was that I couldn’t avoid the virus. “Still I got. “I don’t know how or where.”

The 54-year-old woman added: “People seize the opportunity to fill the hospital, which is wrong. “I feel terrible. “I feel very sick about it, and I hope that talking about it will help others avoid this.” The news comes from Professor John Edmonds of the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, who warned that the epidemic of the coronavirus would increase after the blockade was lifted on July 19. Regarding BBC Radio 4, he said: “My premonition is that we see high levels of incidence over a long period of time, from summer to perhaps most of autumn. “Before everyone was vaccinated, we started to relax the restrictions. “It will lead to infections in unvaccinated people, mainly young individuals in this case. It is inevitable that it will happen.”

