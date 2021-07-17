Health
Coronavirus News: Warning that healthy men not vaccinated is “the biggest mistake of my life” | UK | News
Abderrahmane Fadil decided that his immune system was “good enough” and he didn’t need to be vaccinated against deadly pathogens before arriving at oxygen intensive care for nine days. The 60-year-old woman added: “My wife was vaccinated. I didn’t. I was reluctant. I was giving myself time, I was with viruses, bacteria in my life I thought I lived together, and I thought my immune system was good enough.
“And I had Covid’s symptoms at the beginning of the pandemic, and I wondered if it was.
“I thought my immune system could recognize and protect against the virus.
“This was the biggest mistake in my life. It almost sacrificed my life.
“I made many stupid decisions in my life, but this was the most dangerous and serious decision.
Read more: Delta Variant Symptoms: Major Different Symptoms to Watch
“I wish I could go to everyone who refuses to get the vaccine and tell them.” See, this is a matter of life and death. Will you live or die? If you want to live, go and get the vaccine. “
Dr. John Wright, who works at the Royal Bradford Clinic where Mr. Faddil was treated, said about half of the patients in the ward requiring special treatment for the coronavirus were not vaccinated.
Another coronavirus patient in the same hospital, 54-year-old Faisal Basir, needed to maintain oxygen for a week.
He used to believe that he “did not need” the vaccine because he was healthy and healthy.
Do not miss it
“Inconsistent!” French British blame Britain and change rules [ANGER]
“Wembley Variant”: Coronavirus case SOAR after Euro 2020 final [SHOCK]
Business leaders dissatisfied with the NHS Covid app [REVEAL]
A 54-year-old woman being treated at the Royal Hospital of Bradford thought she could avoid the virus and didn’t need a jab.
Bashir told the BBC: “I was given the vaccine, but I was arrogant.
“I went to the gym and was cycling, walking and running.
“I was strong and healthy, so I didn’t think I needed it.
“It also meant that I wouldn’t have taken the risk if it turned out to be unsafe.
“But the truth was that I couldn’t avoid the virus.
“Still I got.
“I don’t know how or where.”
The 54-year-old woman added: “People seize the opportunity to fill the hospital, which is wrong.
“I feel terrible.
“I feel very sick about it, and I hope that talking about it will help others avoid this.”
The news comes from Professor John Edmonds of the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine, who warned that the epidemic of the coronavirus would increase after the blockade was lifted on July 19.
Regarding BBC Radio 4, he said: “My premonition is that we see high levels of incidence over a long period of time, from summer to perhaps most of autumn.
“Before everyone was vaccinated, we started to relax the restrictions.
“It will lead to infections in unvaccinated people, mainly young individuals in this case. It is inevitable that it will happen.”
Read the original article here
Denial of responsibility! Toysmatrix is an automatic aggregator with a focus on global media. All content is available free of charge on the internet. Placed on one platform for educational purposes only. Each content has a hyperlink to the primary source. All trademarks belong to their legitimate owners and all materials belong to the authors.If you are the owner of the content and we do not want to publish your material on our website, please contact us Email- [email protected].. Content will be deleted within 24 hours.
Sources
2/ https://toysmatrix.com/coronavirus-news-healthy-man-warns-not-getting-vaccine-is-biggest-mistake-of-my-life-uk-news/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]