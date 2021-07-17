Vaccine controversy is low in poor countries – Eurasian review

New research published in Nature medicine It was found that the willingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine was significantly higher in developing countries (80% of respondents) than in the United States (65%) and Russia (30%).

The survey, which targeted more than 20,000 survey respondents and brought together researchers from more than 30 institutions, including the International Growth Center (IGC), on vaccine acceptance and hesitation in a wide selection of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). It provides one of the first insights. , Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA), WZB Berlin Social Science Center, Yale Institute for Global Health, Yale Research Initiative on Innovation and Scale (Y-RISE), and HSE University (Moscow, Russia).

The main reason LMIC respondents (91%) accepted the vaccine was personal protection against COVID-19, and the most common reason for vaccine hesitation was concern about side effects (44%). Healthcare professionals were considered the most reliable source of information about the COVID-19 vaccine.

This study is at a critical time when vaccine shipments are still slow to reach the majority of the world’s population and the number of COVID-19 cases is skyrocketing in many parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America. The findings suggest that prioritizing vaccine distribution to low- and middle-income countries should be of great benefit in expanding the scope of global immunization.

“As the supply of COVID-19 vaccine penetrates developing countries, it will be key for governments and international organizations to focus on designing and implementing effective vaccine intake programs,” said a country economist at IGC Sierra Leone. Research collaborator Nicoló Meriggi said. Author. “Government can use this evidence to develop communication campaigns and systems to ensure that vaccinated people actually follow through.”

Researchers who conducted a survey between June 2020 and January 2021 point out that vaccine acceptance may vary depending on time and information available to people. Evidence of the safety and efficacy of the available COVID-19 vaccine has become clearer in the last six months, but severe but rare side effects can undermine public confidence.

Saad Omer, director of the Yale University Institute for Global Health and co-author of the study, said: .. Governments in developing countries can now begin engaging with trusted people, such as healthcare professionals, to deliver accurate, balanced, and easily accessible side effects vaccine messages to the general public. .. “

“Cross-country acceptance of COVID-19 vaccines turns out to be somewhat lower than other vaccines, probably due to their novelty. However, consistent vaccines found in low- and middle-income countries. Pre-vaccination attitudes give us reasons to be optimistic about intake, “said Alexandra Scacco, senior researcher and co-author of the study at WZB. “We hope that the evidence from our study will help us in our strategy to expand global COVID-19 vaccination.”