LA County reports the second largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in months
Los Angeles County confirmed 1,827 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. This is the second highest daily total in months in the region, and the rises public health officials say are evidence of a disturbing trend towards increased community expansion.
Saturday cases were four times the daily infections of 457 reported on July 4, and eight times the 210 cases the county had on June 15, when California fully reopened. Health officials said. The county also reported 11 new related deaths.
“Increased mix of unmasked people with unknown vaccination status, millions of people not yet vaccinated, and increased circulation of highly infectious delta variants. Given that, COVID-19 infections are on the rise rapidly, “Feller, director of public health at Barbara County, said in a statement.
Last month, the county saw only 161 new cases of coronavirus per day. This is the lowest incidence since the first few weeks of the pandemic. However, daily cases have increased more and more rapidly since California fully reopened on June 15.
On July 9, the county began daily with at least 1,000 cases reported per day. The numbers reached 1,059 on Monday, 1,103 on Tuesday, 1,315 on Wednesday, 1,537 on Thursday and 1,902 on Friday.
Hospitalization is also getting worse. On Friday, there were 507 COVID-19 infected people in a hospital in Los Angeles County, the highest number since April 14, more than double last month. On a per capita basis, this means that every 100,000 residents in the county have at least five hospitalizations. Some experts say it can be a reasonable threshold for reimplementing masking policies indoors.
State officials and experts have begun to support the county’s move to demand masks from everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status, given the surge in cases. This is an obligation to take effect on Saturday at 11:59 pm.
“Under certain circumstances, where the dynamics of infection are high, in Los Angeles and elsewhere, local governments have the discretion to take the additional steps necessary to ensure the spread of the infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US government infectious disease expert, said in NBC Nightly News on Friday.
Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, said LA County is taking appropriate action, as are other California counties in the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento Area that recommend the use of masks. I told ABC World News tonight. Everyone indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“These counties are acting cautiously because of the rapid increase in infections,” said Jha. “I don’t know who is vaccinated or who isn’t vaccinated, and we know that vaccinated people also have breakthrough infections. Therefore, it makes sense to undo the obligation to mask where the number of infections is increasing. ”
Vaccines are very protective against severe illness and death. Between December 7 and June 7, LA County unvaccinated accounted for 99.6% of coronavirus cases, 98.7% of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 99.8% of deaths.
However, as the level of infection in the community rises, the risk of “breakthrough infection”, a coronavirus infection in vaccinated people, may also increase. It is especially unlikely, but it can happen. It is also more likely to occur if the vaccinated person is near a person who has not been contagiously vaccinated.
“It’s a shame to have a breakthrough infectious disease,” said Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert at UC Subfrancisco. Those who get them need to notify their close contacts. They have to stay home from work — “it’s a mess of life.”
That’s why even vaccinated people think, “If you’re in a crowded indoor environment with lots of strangers, you just need to wear a mask.”
The good news is that vaccinated people are much more protected from severe illness and death. Nationally, unvaccinated people make up 97% of patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The large public hospital system in Los Angeles County did not require anyone to be hospitalized for a fully vaccinated COVID-19, said Dr. Christina Garry, director of health services.
Authorities hope that more masking will help contain the hyperinfectious delta variant of the coronavirus. It spread easily and has been accused of increasing infections across the country.
“A surprising increase in cases, positive rates, and increased hospitalizations indicate that immediate action must be taken to delay the spread of COVID-19. Otherwise, among millions of inhabitants. More catastrophic illness and death may soon be seen in LA County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis.
Health officials continue to encourage everyone eligible for vaccination to get an injection immediately. The risk of spreading the infection is highest in unvaccinated individuals. County data show that cases are most prevalent in adults aged 18 to 49 years.
Authorities warn that the more prevalent COVID-19 is, the more likely it is to mutate and create another variant that is susceptible and dangerous.
“With this level of dissemination, the urgency to vaccinate more people remains high,” Davis said. “For everyone [who is] Qualified and still waiting to be vaccinated. Now is the time. “
Case numbers are increasing in other counties in Southern California, but LA County was the first to expand mask requirements.
In Orange County, public health officials recommend unvaccinated residents to avoid large numbers of people and poorly ventilated areas and continue masking in public indoor areas. However, there are no plans to implement a new Maskman date.
“The recent resumption of the state economy was expected to increase the number of cases and positive rates for COVID-19,” said Dr. Clayton Chau, a health doctor at Orange County. “This means that we need to be proactive in taking the necessary steps to protect our loved ones and neighbors and reduce the risk of infection throughout the county.”
Under LA County order, Masks should be worn in all indoor public places such as theaters, stores, gyms, offices and workplaces, and in restaurants when not eating or drinking.Those duty free Includes children under 2 years old.
However, there is ongoing debate as to whether new measures are needed.
About 52% of LA County residents Fully vaccinated, About 60% have taken at least one shot. However, given the very large population of the region, millions are still vulnerable.
