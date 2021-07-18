Health
US COVID-19 total more than 34 million as deaths approach 609,000 – Action News Jax
Health officials confirmed that the total number of cases of coronavirus in the United States exceeded 34 million on Friday, indicating a surge in cases among unvaccinated people.
By Saturday evening, there were a total of 34,064,815 cases in the United States, including 18,378 new cases and 104 additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Aggregation of Johns Hopkins University..
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff Confirmed On Friday, an average of 26,000 new daily cases were reported nationwide over the past week, up 70% from the previous week.
>> Related: Coronavirus: “This is becoming an unvaccinated pandemic,” says the CDC director.
Meanwhile, US cases now account for 18% of nearly 190 million cases worldwide, with 608,870 virus-related deaths in the US of more than 4 million COVIDs identified worldwide. It accounts for about 15% of the 19 deaths. India has recorded the second highest number of cases in the country, 19.3 million, with more than 540,000 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins tally..
To date, 11 US states have identified at least 1 million COVID-19 cases each.
•• California: Approximately 3.9 million cases, more than 64,000 deaths
•• Texas: More than 3 million deaths, nearly 53,000
•• Florida: Approximately 2.5 million cases, more than 38,000 died
•• New York: More than 2.1 million deaths, nearly 54,000
•• Illinois: Approximately 1.4 million cases, approximately 26,000 deaths
•• Pennsylvania: More than 1.2 million deaths, nearly 28,000
•• Georgia: More than 1.1 million deaths, nearly 22,000
•• Ohio: More than 1.1 million deaths, more than 20,000
•• New jersey: More than 1 million deaths, nearly 27,000
•• North Carolina: More than 1 million deaths, nearly 14,000
•• Michigan: More than 1 million cases, more than 21,000 deaths
The other 11 states have reported at least 500,000 cases, including: Arizona, Tennessee, Indiana, Massachusetts, Virginia, Wisconsin, Missouri, Minnesota, South Carolina, Colorado And Alabama.. Meanwhile, in another 12 states, less than 500,000 cases and more than 300,000 cases have been reported. Louisiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Maryland, Washington, Utah, Iowa, Arkansas, Connecticut, Nevada, Mississippi And Kansas..
click Here View CNN’s complete state-by-state trackers.
More Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage:
>> Coronavirus: How long does it take to get symptoms after being exposed to the virus?
>> How likely are you to come into contact with someone who has COVID-19?This tool will tell you
>> How to prevent coronavirus pandemic fatigue, if so counterattack
© 2021 CoxMedia Group
Sources
2/ https://www.actionnewsjax.com/news/trending/coronavirus-total-us-covid-19-cases-top-34-million-death-toll-nears-609000/EHDW4P334JEPFIXSP4RHX75JXE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]