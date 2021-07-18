The CDC director warns COVID in the United States of a “unvaccinated pandemic.”

According to the CDC, cases in the United States have increased by about 70% since last week due to the rapid spread of highly contagious delta variants across the country.

The US Open’s resurgence of COVID-19 is putting pressure on busy hospitals to keep up with the surgery and other procedures put on hold during the pandemic.

Due to the rapid spread of highly contagious delta mutants, US cases increased by about 70% last week, hospitalizations increased by about 36%, and deaths increased by 26%, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Said on Friday.

Some hospitals report record or near record numbers of patients. But even for those who don’t, this pandemic round has proven to be tougher in some respects, hospitals and health officials said. The staff is exhausted and it can be difficult to find a traveling nurse to raise the rank.

“I really think it’s a war. How long can I stay on the front lines,” said Dr. Mark Rosenberg of the American College of Emergency Physicians. After all, you just don’t want to do it. “

Also, according to health care leaders, many hospitals are busy before the surge begins, handling the untreated portion of cancer screening, surgery and other procedures postponed during the winter surge, space and staff. Released.

Dr. James Roller of the Global Health Security Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha said:

Currently, there are concerns that some hospitals will have to postpone treatment other than COVID-19 again, which may affect the health of their patients.

Dr. Laura Makarov, senior vice president of prevention and early detection of the American Cancer Society, said cancer screening declined during the outbreak and has not yet returned to normal levels in many communities. She warned that delayed screening could result in cancer being detected at a more advanced stage of the disease.

Deaths from COVID-19 and newly identified infectious diseases across the United States are dramatically lower than during the winter months. But for the first time since then, cases have increased in all 50 states. And the country’s vaccination drive has slowed down to crawl, with only about 48% of the population fully protected.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, warned that the outbreak in the United States is becoming a “unvaccinated pandemic.” This is because almost all hospitalizations and deaths are among non-immune people.

One of the country’s most overwhelming regions is Springfield, Missouri, where public health officials have opened dormitories, hotels, or another large space in the state this week to treat less serious COVID-19 patients. Requested to convert to two hospitals in the city. You can focus on the most sick people.

Mercy Springfield and Cox South have seen a seven-fold increase in coronavirus cases since late May, Mercy is treating a pandemic, and Cox is expected to break its own record next week.

In Florida, UF Health Jacksonville is discussing setting up a tent in the parking lot to help overflow after the number of COVID-19 inpatients has doubled to 77 in the past few weeks. Chad Nielsen, head of infection prevention, said the hospital expects to exceed January’s high of 125 COVID-19 inpatients in the coming weeks.

Before rising, the hospital began pushing to bring back patients who had delayed care during a pandemic. Nielsen said he is currently discussing the cancellation process.

“Sorry, too many COVID patients are rarely vaccinated and need to delay hip surgery or procedures,” he said.

The Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia is “rupturing at the seams” as it handles postponed medical procedures due to a pandemic and addresses the surge in respiratory illness that normally occurs in winter, the chief said. Medical officer Dr. Phillip Coule said.

Hospitalization with COVID-19 has also begun to infect up to about 8-10 patients, starting at a low of 1-2 per day. The numbers are still well below the January 145 peak, but Chur said he is watching the situation closely.

“In a way, we feel much better than before,” he said, saying the staff are safer thanks to vaccination. “Otherwise, I’m worried about whether I’ll have to postpone routine care again to see what the consequences will be.”

In California, Los Angeles County again needs a mask indoors, even for vaccinated people. Over the past three weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 has doubled across 36 California hospitals in Kaiser Permanente to over 400.

Dr. Stephen Parody, who helped develop a hospital surge plan for Kaiser Permanente, said he was confident that he could handle the influx, and said the total was still less than 20% of the January peak.

But he said the hospital was already busy with people appearing in the emergency room for serious illnesses than if the problem was discovered earlier.