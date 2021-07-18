Covid Jab “only offered to vulnerable children”





The government has decided that children and teens should be vaccinated with Covid-19 only if they are vulnerable to the virus. Telegraph report.. The minister was reportedly advised by scientists from the Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) to avoid mass vaccination strategies, as supported by teaching unions. .. Instead, we will issue guidance on Monday if children aged 12 to 15 have an existing condition that remains vulnerable to Covid, or if they live with an adult who has a weak immune system and is susceptible to infection. Pfizer-Provides BioNTech Jab. Shots will be available to all 17-year-olds within 3 months of being 18 years old. JCVI guidance is believed to be consistent with what has already been provided by top German scientists, but there is consensus in Israel, the United States and France where jabs are given to most children over the age of 12. Has not been obtained. According to The Telegraph, JCVI wants to wait for further evidence of the risks associated with vaccination of children.





(Image: PA graphics)

However, the move against mass vaccination could lead to more confusion in schools where children’s learning has already been hit hard by three blockades. The government reportedly reached this decision after months of discussions with JCVI, which reportedly kept mass vaccination options “under consideration.” The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency conducted a “rigorous” evaluation process in June and approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15. A 16-year-old child who is considered vulnerable to the virus is already eligible for jabs under Group 6 of the Vaccine Rollout. This applies to patients with blood cancer and adults aged 16-65 years in a “risk group” such as diabetes and kidneys. Illness and severe asthma. NHS spokesman told The Telegraph : “Since the launch of the largest and most successful NHS Covid vaccination program in NHS history, the NHS has followed JCVI guidance on providing vaccination to UK residents. “If JCVI updates the guidance, the NHS will act swiftly to reflect the changes and will continue to deliver Covid Jab to eligible individuals as quickly as possible, as it did after the previous update.” Visit for more stories from where you live InYourArea.



