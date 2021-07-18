Hospitalized Covid patients explain why there was no jab

A top-notch doctor said why unvaccinated Covid patients didn’t have jabs in a British hospital.

Dr. Richard Cree records online his experience working at the ICU at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough during the pandemic.

His latest blog reported that two more people died in the hospital after being confirmed infected with Covid due to the rapid increase in hospitalization.

And he talked about how many of the current patients were not vaccinated at all or had only one of the two jabs, Reported by Teeside Live.

Writing is No more surgeon blogsHe explained that when the second coronavirus ICU was opened on Friday, a total of four wards are now fully used to treat covid patients.

He states: “Fortunately, there are far fewer non-COVID ICU patients than they were a few weeks ago, so we can manage this without resuming the’surge’ICU.

“Similar situations can be seen in other hospitals in the northern region, but as always, there seem to be significantly more patients than in other ICUs.”

He continued: “I spent the day with a critical care outreach nurse reviewing the most ill patients in Jane and Andrea’s ward.

“The patients we saw were those in need of high flow oxygen or CPAP. There are 10 of these, and 6 of them need CPAP.

“In many respects, they are a quiet and heterogeneous population. Some people in their 20s and 30s are unvaccinated. Others are older and sick with both vaccines. I am.

“They usually have underlying health problems that explain vaccine failure, but these may not be as serious as you might think.

“It is middle-aged patients who connect these two groups, and a significant number of them are either unvaccinated or vaccinated only once.

“There are many reasons for not being vaccinated, fear of side effects (especially the fear of blood clots), being too busy or” unavoidable “, not being able to book a vaccine, or, rarely, a belief against the vaccine or COVID. As a result of the refusal. “

“I’ve also seen multiple members of the same household sick. Currently, my husband, wife, brothers, sisters, and cousins ​​are all hospitalized at the same time.

“It’s not uncommon to come across an entire unvaccinated household, so this can increase over time, especially given that vaccination in Central Middlesbrough is far from ideal.

“More than 46% of our local adult population received the first dose and 27% received both jabs, which resulted in severe COVID pneumonia and other because 27% were not vaccinated at all. We are vulnerable to complications of infectious diseases. We know that hospital workloads can increase further in the coming weeks.

“But while there are concerns about the number of patients we admit, there is no doubt that vaccination is preventing patients from getting sick as it was during the first two waves.

“Except for one or two unvaccinated patients, the current group is easy to ventilate, is less likely to require prone ventilation, and is less likely to develop multiple organ failure. understood.

