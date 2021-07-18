Most Covid-19 patients are in the state in a Louisiana hospital

Aya Elamroussi, CNN

COVID-19 Health experts say that as cases continue to grow in many parts of the United States, a higher proportion of young, healthy, and rarely vaccinated people are admitted to hospitals.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show an increase in Covid-19 cases in 48 states and an increase of more than 50% in 30 states over the past week.

Low vaccination rates in some areas and an increase in the epidemic of the more contagious delta mutants exacerbate the already deadly virus, especially for young and healthy people. The Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday.

“This year’s virus is not last year’s virus. It’s attacking our 40-year-old. It’s attacking our parents and young grandparents and catching our children. And this is Understanding how different and not being able to apply last year’s experience to today and assume it’s okay is our biggest battle right now, “O’Neill said.

She said her Covid-19 unit had more patients, including people in their twenties, who would previously have thought they were healthier than ever before.

“You need to be vaccinated,” O’Neill said. “That’s the only way to end it. Masks and mitigation, they’re not going to take it. It’s going to be vaccination.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Friday that 97% of Covid-19-related cases and deaths in the state have been among unvaccinated people since February.

Nationally, the pace of vaccination is slowing, less than half of the US population, with 48.5% per capita fully vaccinated. CDC data..and it is Community with low vaccination rate That is the most endangered.

As of Saturday, only 36.1% of Louisiana’s population was fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, incidents are skyrocketing as authorities reinstate the requirements for indoor masks. Covid-19 case rates have skyrocketed 300% since July 4, according to health officials.

“The Los Angeles County Public Health Service has identified 1,827 new cases of COVID-19. Officials said in a news release on Saturday, four times the 457 cases seen on July 4, on June 15. He said it increased eight-fold from the 210 cases seen. “This is due to the presence of more infectious delta variants and a mixture of unmasked individuals with unknown vaccination status.”

Officials said the number of people infected with the virus in the county more than doubled from the previous month and is now 462.

Daughter urges vaccination after losing her mother to Covid-19

The daughter of a 63-year-old woman in Little Rock, Arkansas is urging people to get vaccinated after her mother died of Covid-19.

“She was in the best condition of her life. She was exercising with a personal trainer five times a week. She loved to go out and have fun. She was a sociable butterfly. And she got sick, and it was a slow decline from it, “Rachel Magin Rosser told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday.

According to Rosser, her mother, Kim Magin, had a sore throat for about a week and was “shocked” when she was seen by a doctor and found to be non-streptococcus. ..

Rosser said she felt “helpless” when her mother died because she couldn’t see her when she was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“I couldn’t get in to visit her. I was outside her room and had to call her on her cell phone to talk to her. She was in bed It looked really small inside. She had a hard time breathing, so it was hard to talk, “Rosser said.

Nurse Rosser said she was not vaccinated because she believed her mother would not get sick because she was not infected yet.

Rosser said he begged his mother for vaccination but refused.

“I tried several different tactics. I explained all the facts for her. I tried to appeal to her emotional side’What did we do without you? Can you imagine our life without you? “Rosser said.

“I wish some of me had worked harder. But she was really stubborn. She was stubborn but not stupid. In the end she could convince her. I think she did, but she got sick and got infected with Covid, so she didn’t have time to persuade her anymore. “

