Doctors and health officials say the latest Covid-19 inpatients are unvaccinated and are getting younger and younger





Data from Johns Hopkins University show an increase in Covid-19 cases in 48 states and an increase of more than 50% in 30 states over the past week.

Low vaccination rates in some areas and an increase in the epidemic of the more contagious delta mutants exacerbate the already deadly virus, especially for young and healthy people. The Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday.

“This year’s virus is not last year’s virus. It’s attacking a 40-year-old child. It’s attacking parents and young grandparents, it’s attacking children. Understand how different this is and use our experience. You can’t. Applying it to today last year and assuming we’ll be okay is our biggest battle right now, “O’Neill said.

She said her Covid-19 unit had more patients, including people in their twenties, who would previously have thought they were healthier than ever before.

“We need to be vaccinated,” O’Neill said. “That’s the only way to end it. Masks and relaxation, they’re not going to take it. It’ll be vaccination.” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Friday that 97% of Covid-19-related cases and deaths in the state have been among unvaccinated people since February. Nationally, the pace of vaccination is slowing, with less than half (48.5%) of the US population fully vaccinated. CDC data ..and it is Community with low vaccination rate That is the most endangered. As of Saturday, only 36.1% of Louisiana’s population was fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, incidents are skyrocketing as authorities reinstate the requirements for indoor masks. Covid-19 case rates have skyrocketed 300% since July 4, according to health officials. “The Los Angeles County Public Health Service has identified 1,827 new cases of COVID-19, a four-fold increase from the 457 cases seen on July 4, and an eight-fold increase from the 210 cases seen on June 15. “The official said on Saturday. In a news release. “This is due to the presence of more infectious delta variants and a mixture of unmasked individuals with unknown vaccination status.” Officials said the number of people infected with the virus in the county more than doubled from the previous month and is now 462. Daughter urges vaccination after losing her mother to Covid-19 The daughter of a 63-year-old woman in Little Rock, Arkansas is urging people to get vaccinated after her mother died of Covid-19. “She was in the best condition of her life. She was exercising with a personal trainer five times a week. She loved going out and having fun. She was a sociable butterfly. And she was. I got sick, and it was just late, and it declines from there. ” Rachel Magin Rosser told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday. According to Rosser, her mother, Kim Magin, had a sore throat and fever for about a week and was “shocked” when she was seen by a doctor last month and found to be non-streptococcus. It was that. Rosser said he felt “powerless” when his mother died because he couldn’t go to see his mother when he was in the hospital’s intensive care unit. “I was outside her room and had to call her on her cell phone to talk to her. She looked really small in bed. She was having trouble breathing. So it was difficult for her to speak, “Rosser said. Nurse Rosser said she was not vaccinated because she believed her mother would not get sick because she was not infected yet. Rosser said he begged his mother for vaccination but refused. “I tried several different tactics. I explained all the facts for her. I said to her emotional side,” What do we do without you? You Can you imagine our life without it? ” “I wish I had worked harder. But she was really stubborn. She was stubborn but not stupid. I think I could convince her, but I got sick and became Covid. It’s time to convince her. There was not.” “I really feel it is preventable,” Rosser said. “If I had been vaccinated, I think I would still be ill. I might have gone to the hospital because I was 63 years old, but I don’t think I would have died if I had been vaccinated. .. “ Rosser said he hopes to share his family’s story to help encourage others who are hesitant to get the vaccine. “This virus … does not discriminate. You may be old, young, or unhealthy. Once infected, it can have a devastating impact on your family.” Said Rosser. She encouraged people to “keep talking to their loved ones and trying to persuade them because I don’t want anyone else to experience this.” Children’s incident spreading at a summer rally Children who are not old enough to be vaccinated are at risk of becoming infected with Covid-19, including in environments such as summer camps where many people from different households are mixed. In North Carolina, three out-of-state campers at Camp Daniel Boone Scout Camp in Haywood County tested positive for Covid-19, local health officials said. According to a statement from the Boy Scouts of America’s Daniel Boone Council, the camp canceled the rest of the session and notified health officials shortly after the trio tested positive on July 14. The camp also notified all individuals who participated in the camp during that period about potential exposures. The camp was in compliance with the “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan” approved by the county health authorities, the statement said. Mitigation measures included a pre-event medical screening checklist, daily temperature checks, social distance, indoor and group setting mask requirements, and camp-wide hand-washing and disinfection stations. “These events reveal that Covid-19 is still prevalent in our community. It’s not gone, it’s not over. People gather in large groups and get vaccinated. The number of positive cases continues to increase because they have not been vaccinated, “said Sarah Henderson, director of public health at Haywood County. Similarly, in Utah County, Utah, authorities are investigating Covid-19 cases in more than 12 children’s summer camps, according to Aislynn Tolman-Hill, a spokesman for the county’s Department of Health. “We’ve heard and know that there are many cases where symptomatic campers are sent home but not tested,” Tallman Hill told CNN by email. “This is clearly a major concern. If you are not aware of these situations, you will not be able to contact trace or notify exposed people.” According to local health records in Utah County, less than 30% of children aged 12-18 years are fully vaccinated. According to Tolman-Hill, state law prohibits the Utah County Health Department from requiring camps to follow coronavirus rules or procedures. “All we can do is educate and defend,” she said.

Andy Rose and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

