The LA County Maskman Date is here. Sheriffs do not enforce it.





The new requirement to wear a mask indoors in Los Angeles County came into effect at midnight on Saturday night. However, local sheriffs have no plans to enforce it. “It is not scientifically supported to have vaccinated or already infected people wear masks indoors,” said Sheriff Alex Villanueva. I will. statement Posted on the website of his department on Friday. The department “does not consume limited resources and instead demands voluntary compliance,” the statement continued. County public health officials have urged residents to wear masks indoors for several weeks as a highly contagious variant of the Delta spread throughout the state. As it is done nationwide..

However, with California fully reopened and the pandemic restrictions lifted, it remains unclear how motivated the general public will be to regain the mask, especially if it is rarely enforced. The Los Angeles County Public Health Service may issue notices or citations of violations to non-compliance companies, spokeswoman Natalie Jimenez wrote in an email Saturday. However, she said “education and information sharing” would be the department’s main approach. “Our community can’t force a way out of this pandemic. Everyone needs to play their part to keep themselves and each other safe,” writes Jimenez. In the early stages of the pandemic, the spread of the virus, the strain on hospital burdens, and concerns about the tremendous death toll of the population proved that the enforcement of mask mandates was a permanent challenge for public health authorities across the country. It was. Collided In political protests against threats to personal liberty and rampant misinformation. In Los Angeles County, the Villanueva Security Agency has repeatedly refused to enforce Covid’s restrictions, including a state-wide stay-at-home order last winter. Last summer, county inspectors warned that sheriffs’ representatives did not comply with orders requiring them to wear masks at work.

According to the County Health Department, the Los Angeles County mask requirement has been reintroduced because delta-led surges pose risks not found in previous versions of the virus. “There is evidence that people with only one vaccine are not well protected and that very few people who are fully vaccinated can get infected and others.” statement Department published on Thursday. While public schools throughout the state continue to require masks, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that masks be an option for fully vaccinated students and staff. LA County has an average of about 1,400 new cases per day, an increase of 251% over the average of two weeks ago, and a 27% increase in Covid hospitalizations. New York Times Database.. Still, the current situation is far less serious for the county than during the peak winter months, when new cases average more than 16,000 and hospitalizations average more than 7,000. Daily deaths are also in the single digits, down from the winter average of over 240.

