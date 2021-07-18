Most children over the age of 12 will soon be “not offered the Covid vaccine” under the new rules





Most UK teenagers will not get a Covid jab in the near future under the plan being considered by the minister. Government advisers are reportedly set to recommend tomorrow that people over the age of 12 should only be vaccinated if they are vulnerable or share their household with vulnerable people. According to The Sunday Telegraph, all 17-year-olds who reach their 18th birthday within three months will be vaccinated, but teens will not. The government today claimed that the minister had not yet made a final decision. However, the Minister confirmed that the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) is considering this issue. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick advised whether the vaccine program should first be open to children under their 18th birthday, children with certain vulnerabilities, and children at home. Said that it would cover, especially where there are vulnerable people. “ “It seems like a wise move,” he added. “When I receive advice, I’ll consider it carefully. I’m looking forward to it soon.” It’s coming, even though the government is pressing to provide vaccines to all teenagers to curb spiral cases. UK regulators approved the use of Pfizer Jab for children aged 12 to 15 years six weeks ago. Children 16 or 17 years old may already be jab if they belong to a vulnerable group. However, JCVI is trapped in discussions about the ethical dilemma of immunizing children against diseases that primarily affect the elderly. The· Tony Blair The Institute today recommended that all 12-17 year olds be vaccinated at Pfizer Jab until other vaccinations are approved for that age group to support the opening of society. Professor Niall Ferguson, a member of SAGE, warned that many teens need to be vaccinated or infected with Covid before the third wave of the UK recedes. He told the BBC: “People under the age of 18 cannot reach herd immunity without significant immunity.” One source told The Sunday Telegraph that JCVI will maintain the option to vaccinate all children under review. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said: “No decision has been made by the Minister on whether to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people between the ages of 12 and 17 on a regular basis.” An NHS spokesman said: “Since the start of the NHS Covid Vaccination Program, the NHS has followed JCVI guidance on providing vaccination to UK residents. “If JCVI updates the guidance, the NHS will act swiftly to reflect the changes and will continue to deliver Covid Jab to eligible individuals as quickly as possible, as it did after the previous update.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/most-children-over-12-wont-24560139 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos