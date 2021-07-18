Health
Ontario reports 177 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths
Ontario reports 177 new COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) The Sunday incident, the state totals 548,217.
According to sunday report, 33 were recorded in Gray Blues, 32 in Waterloo, 22 in Toronto, 16 in Hamilton, and 12 in Peel.
All other local public health departments reported less than 10 new cases in state reports.
With six more deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,284.
As of 8:00 pm on Saturday, a total of more than 18.1 million COVID-19 vaccines were administered. This showed an increase of 134,654 vaccines on the final day (15,792 on the first shot and 118,862 on the second shot).
There are more than 7.8 million people who are fully immunized with two doses, which is 62.5 percent of the adult (18+) population. The initial dose rate for adults is 80%.
Meanwhile, 537,545 residents of Ontario COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), This is about 98 percent of known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 166 from the previous day.
There were fewer cases resolved on Sunday than new cases.
There are currently 1,378 active cases in Ontario.
The government said 14,805 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. We currently have a backlog of 4,936 tests waiting for results. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 16,346,635 tests have been completed.
Trend story
The test positive rate on Sunday reached 1% and was 0.6% on both Friday and Saturday.
In Ontario, 105 were hospitalized with COVID-19 (down 38 from the previous day), 150 in the intensive care unit (up 1), and 99 on ventilator ICU (down 10). I reported that there is.
Variant of concern in Ontario
Authorities have identified new VOCs (variant of concern) previously detected in the state consisting of B.1.1.7 (now named “Alpha” by WHO and first detected in the United Kingdom). The breakdown data is listed. 1.351 (now named “Beta” by WHO and first detected in South Africa), P.1 (now named “Gamma” by WHO and first detected in Brazil), and B.1.617 .2 (currently named by WHO) first detected in India as a “delta”).
“Alpha” B.1.1.7 VOC: 144,798 variant cases, 6 more than the previous day,
B.1.351 VOC “Beta”: 1,466 variant cases, one more than the previous day.
P.1 VOC “Gamma”: 4,955 variant cases, up four from the previous day.
“Delta” B.1.617.2VOC: 3,318 variant cases, up 36 from the previous day.
Note: It will take several days for the positive COVID-19 test to be retested for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than the overall case in the daily report.
