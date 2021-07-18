Health
It’s not easy to be environmentally friendly. The number of maritime vaccinations is slowly moving towards state goals.
Fredericton-A small number of new COVID-19 cases were reported in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Sunday as state officials continue to urge residents to go out and be vaccinated.
There are concerns that the number of shots may have been low this weekend, but top doctors in New Brunswick say they aren’t worried as the area is nearing full reopening.
According to the state’s online dashboard, only 1,460 people were vaccinated in New Brunswick on Saturday, with 58.1% of New Brunswick residents over the age of 12 being fully vaccinated, for a total per day. Is relatively few.
But the low number of vaccinations on weekends doesn’t have to worry about New Brunswick’s top doctors.
Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer at NB Health, said: If you have some raw data that is a bit underreported and has not been entered, get it at the beginning of the week. “
Russell says there is no reason for people to go out and not be vaccinated,
“We plan to administer 64,000 doses this week and 76,000 doses the following week. There is supply, there is no shortage, and nine pop-up clinics are planned for this week,” Russell said. say.
COVID-19 numbers have increased slightly in today’s Primorskaya Oblast. Three new cases reported in Nova Scotia And One in New BrunswickBring them to 8 and 9 active cases, respectively.
With New Brunswick’s green phase target date of just over two weeks, August 2, New Brunswick wants a surge in vaccination numbers.
“I don’t have as much hope as I used to, because I think we may be back a bit because of the increasing number of incidents,” says Tanner Riche.
Karna Bogaraj, who lives in Fredericton, said, “I think they’re really well planned and I think everyone is still following the rules, so I think we’ll do that. I think we’re doing great things. It’s a positive feeling, “he added.
The latest Nova Scotia figures, last updated on Friday, show that 48.4 percent of residents received a second dose.
Some are not confident that they will reach their September goals.
“I think the reason I don’t do that is the accessibility to this 1-800 number you have to call. You have been on hold for a long time and you have been given an appointment and on that day I You can’t do anything you can think of. Like me, I think it’s an unrealistic goal given that we’re only looking at 7 or 8 weeks, “Juanita MacNeil said. say.
“I think it will happen. I’m really really optimistic, but I’ve heard the vaccine hesitation from you who know the community, but so far the majority of people are taking the vaccine. I’ve seen it, “adds Grace Murphy.
Primorskaya is approaching a complete resumption, one shot at a time.
