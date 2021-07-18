Los Angeles wants a new mask mandate to reverse virus spikes





Los Angeles (AP) — Residents of Los Angeles County are required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. This is a new obligation that health officials expect to reverse the latest surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The rule came into effect late Saturday in the country’s largest county with 11 million people. The proliferation of COVID-19 cases is caused by the highly infectious delta mutation. LA County supervisor Hilda Solis said on Sunday that the majority of new incidents are occurring among unvaccinated people.

“I’m not happy to have to go back to using masks in this case, but it will save lives, and now that’s the most important thing for me,” Solis said of ABC’s “This Week.” Said in. California has seen a steady increase in virus cases since it fully reopened its economy on June 15 and removed capacity restrictions and social distances. Health officials in the San Francisco Bay Area last week urged residents to wear masks again in public buildings, offices, or businesses, whether or not they were vaccinated. The counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley have ceased the need for face coverings. Other counties, including Sacramento and Yoro, also urge people to wear masks indoors, but they don’t need them. Los Angeles County mask rules released Thursday follow winter when the area experienced a massive surge in infections and deaths, hospitals were overloaded with COVID-19 patients, ambulances were idling outside, and beds were Waiting to open Los Angeles County reported 1,827 cases on Saturday. This is the 8th consecutive day with over 1,000 new cases. On June 15, when the state reopened, county health officials reported only 210 new cases. More than 500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Los Angeles County on Friday, the highest number since April 14. Eleven new virus-related deaths were reported on Saturday. Solis said the LA County mask rule is “prevention, not punishment.” However, some vaccinated residents said they felt punished despite doing the right thing. “I feel like the unvaccinated burden is on vaccination,” Glendale-based Justin Sebakis told ABC7. “It seems like there are people who don’t have common sense, so we all have to pay. And that’s the worst. I feel like the teacher is punishing the whole class.”

..

