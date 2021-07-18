Covid Vaccine: ITV News understands that children will not be offered jabs unless they are vulnerable





UK does not vaccination ITV News is preparing to provide jabs to all children and teens, and instead to vulnerable children aged 12 to 15 and young people who are likely to be 18 years old. As originally reported in TelegraphThe Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) is believed to have advised the Minister not to provide jabs to all children until further evidence of risk is available.On Monday, the government will only provide vaccine to young people between the ages of 12 and 15 who are considered vulnerable to Covid or who live with adults who are immunosuppressed or vulnerable to the virus. Will be announced. A 17-year-old child within 3 months of being 18 can also get a jab. The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the UK drug regulator, Approved Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use in children over 12 years of age in the UK..However, at this time, authorities have not confirmed whether the vaccination program will be extended to children after the adult vaccine campaign is completed. Scholars are discussing this issue, with some arguing that Britain should follow the United States and Israel and start vaccination of children to prevent outbreaks in schools. Listen to the ITV News Coronavirus Podcast Others have questioned the ethics of providing vaccines to children when there is little clinical benefit. Earlier this month According to a survey, more than half of parents with children are willing to vaccinate their children. Against Covid-19. A YouGov poll of 938 parents with children under the age of 17 found that 53% of their children were vaccinated, and 59% of parents who already have or plan to have a jab. It has risen. However, one in five (18%) of all parents said they would not vaccinate their children, and another 29% were uncertain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-07-18/covid-vaccine-children-will-not-be-offered-jab-unless-vulnerable-itv-news-understands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

