British children near the age of 18 could be the first in the Covid vaccine queue | Vaccines and immunization

The UK’s Covid vaccination program for children may initially be limited to those with underlying health or who are likely to be 18 years of age.

If the minister gives a green light for vaccinations under the age of 18, children over the age of 12 who live with vulnerable people will also be at the forefront of the line, Robert Jenrick said. The Ministry of Health said it had not yet reached a decision.

During ~ Dividing among scientists and increasing pressure on decisions On this issue, community secretaries said the government would soon receive advice from the Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI). It is understood that this is expected within a few days.

In response to a report from The Sunday Telegraph, Jenrik told Sky News: Children who have just reached their 18th birthday, children with certain vulnerabilities, especially children in families with vulnerable people.