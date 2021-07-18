According to doctors, the latest COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated and younger

According to health experts, Covid-19 is admitting a higher percentage of young, healthy, and barely vaccinated people to hospitals as cases continue to grow in many parts of the United States.

COVID-19 Health experts say that as cases continue to grow in many parts of the United States, a higher proportion of young, healthy, and rarely vaccinated people are admitted to hospitals.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show an increase in Covid-19 cases in 48 states and an increase of more than 50% in 30 states over the past week.

Low vaccination rates in some areas and an increase in the epidemic of the more contagious delta mutants exacerbate the already deadly virus, especially for young and healthy people. The Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday.

“This year’s virus is not last year’s virus. It’s attacking our 40-year-old. It’s attacking our parents and young grandparents and catching our children. And this is Understanding how different and not being able to apply last year’s experience to today and assume it’s okay is our biggest battle right now, “O’Neill said.

She said her Covid-19 unit had more patients, including people in their twenties, who would previously have thought they were healthier than ever before.

“You need to be vaccinated,” O’Neill said. “That’s the only way to end it. Masks and mitigation, they’re not going to take it. It’s going to be vaccination.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said Friday that 97% of Covid-19-related cases and deaths in the state have been among unvaccinated people since February.

Nationally, the pace of vaccination is slowing, with less than half (48.5%) of the US population fully vaccinated. CDC data..and it is Community with low vaccination rate That is the most endangered.

As of Saturday, only 36.1% of Louisiana’s population was fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles County, incidents are skyrocketing as authorities reinstate the requirements for indoor masks. Covid-19 case rates have skyrocketed 300% since July 4, according to health officials.

“The Los Angeles County Public Health Service has identified 1,827 new cases of COVID-19. Officials said in a news release on Saturday, four times the 457 cases seen on July 4, on June 15. He said it increased eight-fold from the 210 cases seen. “This is due to the presence of more infectious delta variants and a mixture of unmasked individuals with unknown vaccination status.”

Officials said the number of people infected with the virus in the county more than doubled from the previous month and is now 462.

Daughter urges vaccination after losing her mother to Covid-19

Rachel Magin Rosser, who recently lost her 63-year-old mother in Covid-19, said she believed she would still be alive today if she had been vaccinated.

“She was in the best condition of her life. She was exercising with a personal trainer five times a week. She loved to go out and have fun. She was a sociable butterfly. And she got sick, and it was a slow decline from it, “Rosser told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Saturday.

According to Rosser, who lives in Arkansas, her mother, Kim Magin, had a sore throat and fever for about a week. When she went to the doctor last month, her mother was “shocked” and learned that it wasn’t streptococcus, Covid-19 said.

Arkansas has one of the lowest immunization rates in the country, with 35.3% of the total population fully vaccinated. Federal data show.

And with Rising case Rosser, who filled the hospital beds in the state, said he felt “helpless” because he couldn’t visit his mother when he was in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

“I was outside her room and had to call her on her cell phone to talk to her. She looked really small in bed. She was having trouble breathing. So it was hard to talk, “Rosser said.

Rosser, a nurse, said she wasn’t vaccinated because she believed her mother wouldn’t get sick because she wasn’t infected yet.

She said she begged her mother to get vaccinated.

“I tried several different tactics. I explained all the facts for her. I tried to appeal to her emotional side’What did we do without you? Can you imagine our life without you? “Rosser said.

“I wish some of me had worked harder. But she was really stubborn. She was stubborn but not stupid. In the end she could convince her. I think she did, but she got sick and got infected with Covid, so she didn’t have time to persuade her anymore. “

“I really feel it is preventable,” Rosser said. “If she had been vaccinated, I think she might still be ill. She was 63 years old, so she might even have been able to go to the hospital, but she was vaccinated. I don’t think I would have died if I had received it. “

Rosser said he hopes to share his family’s story to help encourage others who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

“This virus … doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter if you’re old or young, healthy or not. Once you get it, it can have devastating effects on your family. There is sex, “Rosser said.

She encouraged people to “keep talking to their loved ones and trying to persuade them because I don’t want anyone else to experience this.”

Children’s incident spreading at a summer rally

Children who are not old enough to be vaccinated are at risk of becoming infected with Covid-19, including in environments such as summer camps where many people from different households are mixed.

In North Carolina, three out-of-state campers at Camp Daniel Boone Scout Camp in Haywood County tested positive for Covid-19, local health officials said.

According to a statement from the Boy Scouts of America’s Daniel Boone Council, the camp canceled the rest of the session and notified health officials shortly after the trio tested positive on July 14. The camp also notified all individuals who participated in the camp during that period about potential exposures.

The camp was in compliance with the “COVID-19 Mitigation Plan” approved by the county health authorities, the statement said. Mitigation measures included a pre-event medical screening checklist, daily temperature checks, social distance, indoor and group setting mask requirements, and camp-wide hand-washing and disinfection stations.

“These events reveal that Covid-19 is still prevalent in our community. It’s not gone, it’s not over. People gather in large groups and get vaccinated. We see an increase in positive cases because we haven’t received it, “said Sarah Henderson, director of public health at Haywood County.

Similarly, in Utah County, Utah, authorities are investigating Covid-19 cases in more than 12 children’s summer camps, according to Aislynn Tolman-Hill, a spokesman for the county’s Department of Health.

“We’ve heard and know that there are many cases where symptomatic campers are sent home but not tested,” Tolman-Hill told CNN by email. “This is clearly a major concern. If you are not aware of these situations, you will not be able to contact trace or notify exposed people.”

According to local health records in Utah County, less than 30% of children aged 12-18 years are fully vaccinated. According to Tolman-Hill, state law prohibits the Utah County Health Department from requiring camps to follow coronavirus rules or procedures.

“All we can do is educate and defend,” she said.