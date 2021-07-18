How to treat sunburn if you get caught in hot weather

Mankunian is in the summer sun this weekend and is set to reach temperatures of 30 ° C on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, hundreds of people gathered in beaches, parks and beer gardens to absorb the rays. Instead, some have chosen to get UV fixes at home. Hull live report.

Whenever you enjoy the hot weather, don’t forget to apply SPF to prevent skin damage in the sun.

However, we can all be guilty of missing skin spots here and there, risking not reapplying sunscreen because it wasn’t so sunny, or completely forgetting it.

It can lead to sunburn, as we know — too much sunburn can cause red, hot, painful skin that can come off and peel off after a few days. The NHS explains that it should improve within 7 days.

However, if you feel sick, your skin is severely swollen, or you have blisters, you should see a doctor.

Prevention is always best when it comes to avoiding long-term skin damage. Medical professionals say we should all spend time in the shade only when the sun is strongest. In the UK, this is between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm from March to October, using at least 30 times more sunscreen.





If you are caught in the sunny weather and suffering as a result, here are some ways to help relieve your sunburn.

1. Get out of the sun

For starters, look for shade as soon as you notice it’s burning-chucking more sunscreen can’t get it back, but as long as you want. Burned skin will not be exposed to further sunlight, so if you are outside, move under a tree or indoors.

2. Wear cool and loose clothes

Cover with carefully woven items to prevent further burns and choose clothes that fit cool and loosely so as not to exacerbate skin pain. Ideally the size is too large. According to the NHS, it is important to cover sunburned skin from direct sunlight until the skin is completely healed.

3. Continue hydration

Hydration is always important during hot weather, and even more so if you are tanned. Drinking plenty of water should help cool your body and prevent the onset of dehydration.

4. Relieve pain

You may find it ridiculous to get to this position, but you don’t have to be martyred. It is medically recommended to take painkillers such as ibuprofen and paracetamol to relieve the discomfort.

5. Take a cold bath or shower

Slip into a bath filled with cold water or cool the shower to relieve the burning sensation and lower your body temperature.







6. Use a damp compress

You can’t lie in a cold bath forever (which itself can dry your skin even more), so try wearing a cold damp T-shirt or apply a cold compress-a tea soaked in cold water Put a towel on you If your shoulders catch the sun, your back will serve as a treat.

Some people also swear with a cold, damp tea bag placed on their skin. Do not place ice or ice packs on tanned skin. It can damage the skin and increase pain.

7. Apply after sun

Your local pharmacy should have a good selection of available after-sun lotions designed to help cool, soothe, and begin to heal tanned skin (cell damage already goes on) Although it is said). Those that are clogged with cooled aloe vera are especially calming.

You will need to contact your GP if:

If your skin is swollen or swollen, your body temperature is very high, you are worried about heat stroke or heat exhaustion, or if you have a sunburned child or baby.

The· NHS has advice How to avoid future sunburns.

Who should pay special attention in the sun?

You need to be especially careful in the sun if:

Light skin, white, or light brown

Have freckles or red or fair hair

Tends to burn rather than tan

Lots of moles

There are skin problems associated with the condition

Occasionally exposed to the strong sun (for example, on vacation)

In a hot country with a particularly strong sun

Have a family history of skin cancer

People who spend a lot of time in the sun, whether at work or play, are at increased risk of skin cancer if they do not take appropriate precautions.

Darker skin protects against UV rays, so people with naturally brown or dark skin are less likely to develop skin cancer. However, skin cancer can still occur.

The Cancer Research UK website has tools that allow you to: Find your skin type Find out when you are at risk of getting burned.

Swimming and sunscreen

Water flushes the sunscreen, and the cooling effect of water can make you think you haven’t been burned. Water also reflects ultraviolet (UV) light, increasing exposure.

Use a water resistant sunscreen if you may sweat or come in contact with water.

Sunscreen, even if it is “water resistant”, should be reapplied immediately if the towel may have dried, sweated, or scraped off immediately after soaking in water.

