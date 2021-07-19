Minnesota COVID nurses pray for healing of mental wounds

“COVID has completely changed my life,” said Allen, a Cottage Grove nurse who worked with a coronavirus patient for a year. “My God, it left me some wounds. I hope they will be healed someday.”

For many front-line healthcare professionals and caregivers, the coronavirus pandemic is not over yet — and it comes at a dire sacrifice.

According to a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Kaiser Family Foundation, and other groups, more than half of health care workers suffer from depression, anxiety, and even suicide due to stress and malaise during a pandemic.

Due to exposure to COVID-19, these symptoms are often exacerbated by concerns about physical health and family health.

It is national and even global, and struggle and health officials, supporters and workers say it is influencing here in Minnesota.

Allen was a nurse at two COVID-19 intensive care units in St. Paul, first at St. Joseph’s Hospital and then at Bethesda Hospital. “Unfortunately, I saw the most sick of the sick,” she said.

Patients, young and old, are always fighting for their lives. Some lost the battle.

“What was the mental sacrifice it cost me and some of my colleagues … I didn’t expect to be here and feel the way I feel,” she said. .. “It comes to the point where you feel helpless.”

Eventually, Allen sought counseling and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. She talks about her experience and encourages others with similar problems to seek help.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me,” she said. “I needed help, and I got it.”

But Allen says it shouldn’t have been too difficult for her to get help. She feels that the healthcare system does not have enough support built in to help workers facing trauma every day.

During the pandemic, patients always came first, but self-care was often ignored.

“If anything, we need to learn from the mistakes here,” Allen said. “It’s difficult because you’re so busy, a lot of things, and you’re a retrofit yourself.”

Access is not the only problem. Nicole Mattson, vice president of Minnesota care providers and helping care workers access mental health services, said it can be difficult to convince healthcare professionals that they need help. I am.

“We found that healthcare professionals are not good at asking for help or accepting resources,” Mattson said. “They are essentially used to putting others first.”

What the workers are saying

There have been many studies by national institutions of groups of health care workers and the impact of pandemics on their mental health. The findings were similar to those of workers experiencing stress, malaise, burnout, depression, substance abuse, and suicide thoughts.

The details are as follows.

The CDC found that more than half of the public health workers surveyed experienced symptoms of adverse mental health. Symptoms included depression, anxiety, and PTSD, with a minority experiencing suicidal ideation.

According to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation and The Washington Post, 62% of health care workers surveyed say that the stress of working beyond a pandemic has a negative impact on mental health.

Mental Health America found that 75% of the health care workers surveyed experienced physical and mental fatigue and burnout at work. At the same rate, I was worried about getting infected to my children and family.

Another CDC study found that 70% of adult parents and unpaid caregivers have mental health problems.

what is the reason?

Sue Abderholden, executive director of the National Federation of Mental Illness Families, said the pandemic was a burden to almost everyone. Worries, uncertainties, and upside-down routines were difficult for everyone.

“We all had a pretty traumatic experience,” said Abderholden. “We are all in the same sea and just on different boats.”

Still, healthcare professionals dealt with unprecedented illness and death in addition to the typical pandemic struggle.

“I really don’t know how to help people best because they keep going there, experiencing these deaths, and doing everything they can,” Abderholden said. Told.

She said the pandemic had a more serious impact on the color community, including those working in health care, including mental health. This is another reason why the state needs to do more to diversify the ranks of mental health caregivers.

Dr. Ruth Linfield, a state epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health, said false information, intimidation, and bullying were also damaging to health care workers. A CDC survey of public health workers found that a quarter of respondents felt they were somehow threatened for work.

“We’re used to being under radar,” Linfield said of public health workers. But suddenly they were under close scrutiny from the masses. They often did not like the outbreak mitigation strategies they recommended.

“It’s hard to get tired and burn out. You don’t have the same strength,” Linfield said. “We know how to reduce the infection of this virus. It’s hard for someone who doesn’t care.”

What you can do to help

Kathryn Como-Sabetti, COVID-19 Epidemiology Section Manager, State Department, said one of the things the pandemic revealed was that many public health services lack sufficient resources to handle a widespread pandemic. Said.

The state has relocated hundreds of workers to help respond to the pandemic. Small county institutions did not have such luxury.

“The scale of this was much larger than we had imagined,” said Comosabetti. It can be difficult if staff need to take a vacation to deal with personal issues.

“I think the hard part for people when they said they had to leave was that they were worried that they might be putting more stress on their colleagues,” she said.

Long-term care, an industry that was already suffering from low wages and labor shortages before the pandemic, faces similar challenges. Minnesota care provider Mattson said it was time for society to reassess the importance of the services it provides.

“Care work enables other jobs,” she said. “We need to reassess the implications of caring for a caregiver.”

The Minnesota State Capitol recently approved new funding to strengthen the ranks of long-term care workers. There is also a working group that decides how to distribute $ 250 million in “hero pay” to frontline workers.

Healthcare professionals call both efforts “good first steps,” but keep in mind that more needs to be done.

Employers are also working to make mental health care and other resources more accessible. Some have set up “personal harbor” spaces with on-call counseling services. Others use smartphone apps to regularly screen workers to see if they need help.

Still, employers also need to do a better job of communicating available resources to their employees, Abderholden said. Many workers may still feel discriminated against if they are open about the need for mental health care.

In addition, Abderholden says he hopes that the pandemic and the challenges it poses will better understand mental health care and those who may be struggling.

“I don’t think most people really were depressed or worried about the situation for more than a day or two,” she said. “I hope we can get more empathy in the future.”