Sunscreen Campaign John’s Story-Consumer NZ

Time in the sun

Today, in the early ’70s, John addressed the effects of sun exposure, managed basal cell carcinoma for the past 20 years, underwent countless surgeries, and constantly monitors his skin.

“During my life, I spent a lot of time in the sun. When we were young, we were exposed to the rigors of the elements and didn’t think much about summer days outside. In fact Working on your tan was considered “healthy”. I remember trying to color my pale skin by applying baby oil with my surfer’s friends. Our knowledge of the harmful effects was zero, “said John.

“In the forestry era, I traveled 50,000km every year. I didn’t rethink it at the time, but the exposure to sunlight from the windshield was considerable. Skin cancer on the right side and right arm of the face, etc. It was here that had the biggest impact on my problem. In addition, I spent 20 years in agriculture and 10 years on the triathlon circuit, sweating sunscreen in the heat. Certainly a little tan. There was a stop and I got some damage along the way. “

Harmful effects

Today John is in admin mode. He covers up, applies sunscreen, goes to regular inspections and limits his time outside. He also spent a lot of time pondering the effects of the sun.

“You need to be confident that the sunscreens on sale are faithful to the label, especially for children and grandchildren.”

“It was probably not until the 1980s that I realized the harmful effects of the sun and started thinking about sunscreens. Today we are about the spillover effects of ozone depletion and prolonged exposure. I know. There is now a growing awareness of schools all over the country arming children with hats and parents stroking their children with sunscreen.

“But I was really surprised and disappointed when I learned that there were sunscreens on the market that didn’t fit SPF’s claims. Especially for kids and grandchildren, the sunscreens on sale are faithful to the label. You have to be confident that in this country, we don’t understand that basic things like SPF labels for products are not 100% guaranteed. ”

Mandatory standard time

Dr. Louise Leish, President of the New Zealand Dermatological Association, agrees.

“It is very important that there are essential standards so that everyone, including patients, consumers and doctors, can be confident that sunscreens are safe and effective. Independent regular tests guarantee this. It’s a way to do it, “said Dr. Reiche. “Some people mistakenly believe that all sun damage is done in childhood, but to be honest, there is cumulative UV damage during our lives, by reducing exposure. The skin can undo the damage of the past. Most people wear sunscreen when the weather is hot and sunny and intentionally go outdoors for long periods of time, so coverage is good. It can be compromised. ”

Need more testing

Consumer NZ has been vigorously campaigning for essential sunscreen standards for many years. Research writer Belinda Castles has been managing consumer sunscreen testing programs for over a decade.

“Our independent sunscreen tests found regular sunscreen label failures each year. In the last three years, 31 out of 51 products did not meet the SPF label claims.” Belinda said.

“Some of these companies relied on test results from AMA Labs to substantiate the label’s claims, but this year. AMA Lab Owners Convicted of Tampering Results.. Such cases highlight the need for regular and independent testing. Only consumer New Zealand is controlling sunscreen companies.

“All New Zealanders must have the right to buy a reliable sunscreen, knowing that they will meet the label’s protection claims.”

“We do everything we can, but each test costs about $ 5,000, so we can only test a limited number each year. We strongly support sunscreens that are regularly monitored and tested. And I believe that sunscreens should have essential standards. All New Zealanders need to know that they meet the label protection claims and have the right to buy a reliable sunscreen. There is. “

As for John and his lifetime exposure to the sun, he didn’t have the opportunity to “perfectly correct” it with respect to his skin, so he pays attention to future generations and wants progress.

“I want to know that my grandchildren and their generation don’t face some of the problems my age group is currently facing as they get older, some of which means they can buy sunscreen with confidence. They are worth better than what we had. ”

Dr. Leish’s Sun Smart Tips