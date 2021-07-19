Health
A former surgeon general says the CDC is “premature” to relax the mask rules as the delta variant spreads.
Dr. Jerome Adams, the president of most surgeons in the Trump administration, said that relaxing the mask guidelines would not help. Delta variant Of the coronavirus.
Adams regrets that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert in the government, did not insist any further. Wearing a mask at the beginning of last year’s pandemic.. He is now worried that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have made mistakes after rolling back the guidelines for wearing indoor masks.
“What @CDCgov said is based on the science and conditions of the time,” it’s safe to steal or cover it, “Adams tweeted Saturday. “Both conditions (elevated cases) and science (delta variants) have changed, but it was the mask that people heard and held …”
The CDC said in May, after about one-third of Americans were completely vaccinated, those who fired “No more wearing masks or physical distances.. “
Earlier last year, Adams made several comments on his personal social media and television appearances advising him against wearing masks.He also Last year, people tweeted a plea to stop buying masks Concerned that medical professionals will not have access to suitable personal protective equipment.
Adams said on Saturday that he regrets his previous message and that the CDC’s decision to relax masking rules was also “misunderstood, premature and wrong.”
“Now we have health authorities, cities and counties (such as LA County). Soon, we will use Mask Guidance @CDCgov, which was issued a month ago, to issue guidance in direct disputes. It’s better as soon as you say the CDC is wrong and press the reset button, “Adams said. “Believe me-I know better than anyone.”
Public health authorities Los Angeles County has reinstated its obligation to wear indoor masks Last week, in the wake of the surge in infections following the rise of the Delta variant, we called it the “all-hands-on-deck moment.”
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Alex Villanueva tells residents his office Do not force it as it conflicts with the CDC guidelines And “not backed by science.”
Breakthrough infections can occur among vaccinated individuals, but the vaccine has proven effective for serious cases of Covid-19 and hospitalization as a result of the virus.
CDC is currently infectious delta variants this month Dominant coronavirus strain Nationwide.There is growing concern about Unvaccinated young people in the hospital At an amazing speed.
President Joe Biden invited a “driver’s license” singer to send a vaccine message to young Americans. Olivia Rodrigo at the White House on Wednesday Discuss the importance of getting vaccinated.
Fauci described the delta variant as follows: The biggest threat to eliminate the coronavirus After the World Health Organization declared “a variant of concern” in May last month.
