Covid: Experts say England “can reach 200,000 daily”





IT can end up in a farce or tragedy, but the so-called Free Day in Britain is certainly memorable as the country opens and most people are no longer required to wear masks.

The element of the farce that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak provided yesterday morning without isolating the U-turn was that Johnson’s spectacular speech today was canceled in light of the surge in the case. It continued when I found out. All over England.

The speech would have been dragged in and mixed with celebrating the end of the blockade and asking people to remain wise. The fact that Johnson himself does not advance his speech suggests that he is still worried that Free Day may be terribly wrong. A former UK government adviser believes this will be the case. Niall Ferguson said in a hurry to unlock today that about 100,000 cases a day occur in about 1000 hospitalizations, even though about half of the population is double vaccinated. It’s almost inevitable. ” Talk in BBCThe Andrew Marr Show, Ferguson, said: And that’s where the crystal ball begins to fail. This means that you can have 2000 hospitalizations per day and 200,000 hospitalizations per day, which is not very certain. ” He added: “Even with enough cases, the medical system can be quite burdensome. Significant service interruptions, elective surgery cancellations, and NHS backlogs are getting longer and longer. When it peaks and begins to decline, you know it worked, and then you know that hospitalization and death will take a few more weeks. “The best predictions suggest that it can actually occur at any time from mid-August to mid-September, so you have to put up with it. “It will also take three weeks to see the impact on Monday, the relaxation of restrictions, and how it will affect the number of cases, so it will be a considerable period of time.” read more: Nicola Sturgeon states that Britain’s “Freedom Day” is “unwise” due to the increasing number of incidents Dr. Julian Tan, a clinical virologist at the University of Leicester, said the mask should continue to be worn. “The mask works in both ways,” he told the observer. “Assuming the mask at least halves the transmission, that is, if an infected person exhales for every 1000 virus particles, only 500 will leave the mask. “Then, when those particles reach someone else, likewise, those masks can reduce the number of viruses that reach the mouth and nose by at least half. In other words, the infected person. Of the 1000 virus particles that he exhaled, only about 250 reach others. That should reduce infection rates, and that’s why masks are important. ” Earlier, UK Government Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty warned that the number of people hospitalized in Covid-19 could reach “quite scary” levels. “I don’t think we should underestimate the fact that we can get into trouble again surprisingly quickly,” he said. British community minister Robert Jenrick said Transport for London (TfL) is participating in a test-and-trace pilot program, providing further evidence of turmoil in the government. Jenrik argued that TfL was one of the 20 public institutions participating in the program, and that daily testing would replace self-quarantine. This is news for TfL, the spokesman said: “The government has shown that we can participate in the exam, which could replace the need for self-isolation in our daily tests. We can brief the union to do this. So, we are still waiting for formal notice from them that we are participating in this trial. ” London Mayor Sadiq Khan has ordered all TfL services to require masks. Perhaps the greatest horror was expressed by those who had to deal with bereavement due to a pandemic. Jo Goodman, co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said: “Again, there is a real fear that government ideas are driven by popular things, not national interests.” Another fear is that visitors from England to Scotland will not notice that the rules have not changed much here.The mask should continue to be worn by everyone transport, For example.

