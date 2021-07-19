Health
Remaining legal Covid-19 restrictions lifted in the UK
The last remaining legal action to contain the Covid-19 epidemic has been removed in the United Kingdom.
The indoor meeting limit has been lifted and masks are no longer required by law.
However, the end of the restriction is controversial due to the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in the country, which currently reports the third highest number of daily infections in the world.
From midnight, the night club was reopened and other indoor venues were fully operational.
After the infection of Health Minister Sajid Javid, self-reliant Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to be cautious and lag behind two-thirds of UK adults who are currently fully vaccinated. ..
He defended the resumption, despite the serious anxiety of scientists, after the daily infection rate in the UK exceeded 50,000 after Indonesia and Brazil.
Victoria Station London 07:43 pic.twitter.com/qPjC3QdOBl
— SeanwhelanRTE (@seanwhelanRTE) July 19, 2021
Circle line 07:55 pic.twitter.com/Ysp9B6IbIJ
— SeanwhelanRTE (@seanwhelanRTE) July 19, 2021
“If we don’t do that now, the virus will be released in the fall and winter months when it has the advantage of cold,” the prime minister said in a video message.
He said the beginning of this summer solstice vacation provided a “precious firebreak.”
“If you don’t do it now, you have to ask yourself when to do it, so it’s a good time, but you have to be careful.”
Jonathan Ashworth, a health spokesman for the opposition Labor Party, said the government was “reckless” and echoed experts who said the resumption would endanger world health.
Mr Ashworth said he was “against opening up without taking precautions,” especially attacking the government’s mask program.
After a successful vaccination program (currently at least one vaccination is offered to all adults in the UK), the government states that the risk to hospital care is manageable.
However, Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London warned that the UK is handling 100,000 cases a day amid the prevalence of Covid’s delta type.
“The real question is whether to double it or more, and then the crystal ball begins to break,” he told the BBC.
“We can reach 2,000 hospitalizations a day, 200,000 hospitalizations a day, but that’s far less certain,” he said.
Even though the UK is killing far less than the previous wave, such case roads still put serious pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) and risk disseminating new variants, medical care. Officials warned.
Former Health Minister Jeremy Hunt, a senior Conservative lawmaker, said the government should learn from Israel and the Netherlands, which have been forced to reverse recent easing.
“The warning lights on the NHS dashboard aren’t flashing amber, they’re flashing red,” he told the BBC Radio.
Scotland and Wales, whose delegated government has set their own health policies, said they would maintain their face-covering obligations, among other restrictions.
But in the UK, all restrictions on social mixing have been lifted. Sports stadiums, cinemas and theaters can now be returned to packed homes.
Fully vaccinated residents returning from Europe’s “Amber List” destinations no longer need to be quarantined-with a last-minute policy shift, the government maintained France’s requirements.
It also requires self-isolation after close contact, forcing millions of people to leave work or school in recent weeks, leading to industry warnings of serious economic turmoil.
After contact with Javid, Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak initially sought to use an official test pilot scheme that would allow participants to escape complete self-isolation.
However, after public and political protests, Downing Street rushed to make a U-turn.
Johnson will remain in the Prime Minister’s country hideout in Checkers, northwest London, until July 26.
“We briefly considered the idea of participating in a pilot program that people can test every day,” he said.
“But I think it’s much more important for everyone to follow the same rules.”
