Indoor Masking – Pasadena Star News

Robinhood British Pub owner Lorraine Williams is portraiting in Sherman Oaks, California on July 18, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Shae Hammond, contributor photographer)

Los Angeles County Rekindled Maskman Date It covered the area on Sunday, July 18, amid growing concerns about increased infections among unvaccinated people and growing concerns that a “full recovery” of the area from a pandemic was underway.

Malls, cafes, pubs, and many other places where people gather indoors, have come across the only message at the door: wear a mask inside, whether you are vaccinated or not. ..

On a sultry Sunday, it was a message that many were not particularly pleased with echoing, hearing, and matching. Coronavirus statistics, shutdown orders, a year and a half after physical distance, and shortly after the region began to lift its regulatory economic and social outcomes on June 15, LA County said, “Here again. It was a place to go.

But life went on, and so did Mask.

Lorraine Williams, owner of the Robin Hood British Pub in Sherman Oaks, has sent me a few little reminders here and there. TV in the bar.

“Do you have a mask?” She asked a customer who had just entered and began to be active early in the afternoon.

The· New requirementsCalling everyone, starting at 11:59 pm on Saturday night — with a few exceptions, and whether or not you took a shot — wear a mask indoors when in public Must be worn.

That means:

At public transport and transportation hubs. Kindergarten to high school, childcare and youth environment. At a medical facility; Homeless shelters, as well as emergency and cooling sites.And All indoor public facilities, including offices, retail stores, restaurants, theaters, family entertainment, conferences, state and municipal offices.



The order also recommends a higher level of protection, such as double masking, if in close contact with other unvaccinated individuals. Also, individuals, businesses, venue operators, or organizers of public indoor events require all patrons to wear masks, whether vaccinated or not, and must be at every entrance to the setting. You need to clearly post the sign that needs it.

There are a few exceptions — employees in certain workplaces who cannot wear masks while performing certain tasks. Exceptions include children under the age of two and people with certain medical conditions or disabilities that prevent masking.

The new public health order begins in a short time.

The county reported an additional 1,635 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, surpassing 1,000 for the 10th consecutive day. This led to great disappointment after several weeks of case reduction and death. Four new deaths were posted, probably low due to delays in reporting. Hospitalizations also increased to 528, 21 more than Saturday, according to the state dashboard.

To date, the Public Health Service has identified 1,266,227 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of LA County, and the virus has caused 24,579 deaths in the county since February 2020. Over 7.17 million people have been inspected. According to officials, 16% of people were positive.

Case rates are still lower than most pandemics, but public health professionals and doctors have repeated the pattern of previous surges in the region, especially during the last large surge seen in January. I am concerned that the number of hospitalizations is increasing. Eventually more deaths.

The pattern looks like this:

General period / rate reduction or stabilization to relax restrictions.

Holidays — People get together and the physical distance gets shorter.

Two weeks later, the number of cases increased.

And two weeks later, indicators of delay such as hospitalization and death occur.

Positively, as of Friday, July 16, 69% of LA County residents over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. However, 3-4 million people in the county have not yet been fully vaccinated. Still, it will lead to a significant surge in the coming weeks.

And it likes the more infectious delta mutants — the host bodies that live there, not protected by vaccines or innate immunity.

In fact, on July 4, the positive test rate for the area was close to 1.5%. Now they are close to 4. And while still relatively low compared to the peak of post-holiday spikes, the average daily death toll bottomed out in late June and appears to have increased again since early July...

As if Williams needed to remind him of how devastating the virus was.

It was in January that her husband, Michael Williams, co-owner of the pub, began to feel sick when he complained about being physically incorrect on the golf course. With a passion for golf from London, 73, she realized something was wrong. Both of them are tested positive for the virus. The night before she received antibody treatment, she put her arm around him and remembered saying, “We get the antibody … finally.” And he agreed with confidence. They talked for a few minutes, and after a few minutes he was gone. Despite efforts to revive him, the virus took him.

“People can now save themselves by wearing masks,” she said, when a giant photo of Williams stood in the pub’s dining room. Just three weeks ago, about 200 people were packed into the pub to remember him.

Authorities and doctors say the goal of the new Maskmandate is to avoid situations where people’s lives are once again at stake and trapped in some ICU ventilators. Many of today’s patients are under the age of 50, which is an advantage in case of infection. But that is also counteracted if the person has an underlying condition that can make him more vulnerable to the disease.

Vaccinated people generally appear to be safe, but experts say that the effectiveness of the vaccine can decline over time and may require booster immunization. .. And there were some cases where the disease broke a person’s immunity. However, vaccines protect most of the coronavirus, and even if you get it, it is very rare that you will develop serious symptoms.

Still, authorities spent the weekend urging residents to wear at least low-tech, low-maintenance masks to stop recurrent illnesses that could jeopardize full economic and human recovery from the pandemic.

“This was done recognizing that the vaccine is very effective, but not perfect and has an obligation to reduce the risk as much as possible,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County. I did. “Wear a mask indoors to help return to slowing spread. Also, qualified and unvaccinated people are at risk of full recovery until more people are vaccinated. So consider getting vaccinated as soon as possible. “

At the Sherman Oaks M Street Cafe, not far from the Williams pub, the red “mask-up sign” on the door caught the attention of customers.

The owner, Andrea Vavra, was busy picking up orders at the cash register, and the popular neighborhood cafe, which was always packed, was relatively empty.

“It’s too early to tell” if mandates will hurt her business, she said.

However, there was certainly a feeling among customers that “we are all together.” “Everyone was really supportive.”

Among the supporters was Ben Hauser, who was sitting at an outside table. He said he continued to support the cafe, as he had no worries about the mission and survived the financial sacrifices in particular caused by the pandemic.

“It’s even more frustrating that our society doesn’t seem to be able to play the ball together to overcome this problem,” he said.