Coronavirus in the United States: People who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 are at risk of the most serious virus in their lives, experts say.





“And for most people who get this delta variant, it will be the most serious virus they get in their lifetime, in terms of the risk of getting them into the hospital,” said Scott Gottlieb, director of the US Food and Drug Administration. The doctor said. The administration during the Trump administration told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

Delta is the most contagious variant of Covid-19 to date, US surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN. And experts say it exacerbates the increase in cases among unvaccinated Americans.

In Los Angeles County, the proportion of new Covid-19 cases has increased by 300% since July 4, the County Health Department said. Hospitalization with Covid-19 has more than doubled from the previous month.

New cases have increased by at least 10% over the previous week in 48 states, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

That is a concern, as Covid-19 mortality often increases following increased cases and hospitalizations, Mercy said. Experts are particularly concerned about the unvaccinated population, as 99.5% of Covid-19 deaths occur among unvaccinated people, Mercy said. Vaccination is the only way to stop the increase in incidents, Mercy said on CNN’s Dana Bash Sunday. The fight to increase vaccination is in the hands of local leaders, Mercy said. Mayor Ken McClure of Springfield, Missouri, told Face the Nation that he wants community leaders to persuade people to get vaccinated before it’s too late. “So it comes down to a community agency that is a community leader that people trust that you have to be vaccinated. That’s the only way we can get out of it,” McClure said. Delta Variant sends young people to hospital Delta mutants can spread faster than other strains of coronavirus. This is to make more copies in the body at a faster pace. Under research Post online , Scientists investigating 62 cases of delta variants It turns out that the viral load is about 1,260 times higher Than what was found in 63 cases from the early 2020 epidemic wave. Delta variants also send young, previously healthy people to hospitals-the majority of them are unvaccinated, doctors in some states say they are suffering from a surge. .. “This year’s virus is not last year’s virus,” said Dr. Catherine O’Neill, an infectious disease specialist at the Hour Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “It’s attacking our 40-year-olds. It’s attacking our parents and young grandparents, and it’s attacking our children,” O’Neill said. She said her Covid-19 unit had more patients in their twenties during the pandemic than before. Faced with the rampant false information about viruses and vaccines, McClure urged people to use reliable sources and “make sure people have good information.” False information “deprives us of our freedom,” Mercy said, adding that inaccurate information hinders people’s ability to make knowledgeable decisions about the health of themselves and their families. And the consequences can be serious because the effects of the virus are disproportionate among unvaccinated people. “All this false information floating has a real cost that can be measured in lost life, and it’s tragic,” Mercy said. Children under the age of 12 may not be vaccinated immediately According to experts, one of the important reasons adults should be vaccinated is to protect children who have not yet been vaccinated. Currently, the Covid-19 vaccine is only approved for children over 12 years of age, Research is in progress To test the safety and effectiveness of vaccination of young children. On Saturday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, shed light on the timeline for approving the Covid-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12. He is now on CNN’s Jim Acosta, where scientists reduce age group escalations for children aged 12-9, 9-6, 6-2, and 2-6 months. He said he was doing research. .. “So far, things look good, but the final decision will be left to the FDA, and it probably won’t happen until winter, towards the end of the year,” Forch said. 11 people participate in vaccination event for up to 3 hours In Alabama, which has the lowest vaccination coverage in the United States, little progress was made on Sunday at a three-and-a-half-hour vaccination clinic in a church outside Birmingham, with only 11 people appearing. On-site health care provider, MedsPlus, organizes clinics in churches, businesses and community centers in the hope of partnering with local leaders trusted by people.But according to the Alabama Department of Health Dashboard The number of vaccines given in the state has declined sharply since its peaks in March and April. by Data from CDC As of Sunday, only 33.7% of Alabama’s population had been fully vaccinated. Since April 1, 529 people have been killed by Covid-19 in Alabama. About 96% of them were unvaccinated, according to the Alabama Department of Health. Chantasia Williams, 15, said she was vaccinated for the first time at the event because she wanted to be protected when school started next month. She told CNN that she was proud of her group of friends for being vaccinated, but she also saw rumors online that her peers were depressed. “I saw someone who said that his arm was so swollen that he had to amputate,” Williams said. “That’s the crazy thing. One thing about vaccines is that they’re starting to spread rumors about it, but you have to go out and see it for yourself.” Williams said these were misleading posts and articles, not direct explanations by people, and continue to be shared. “Take it from me. I’m 15 years old. Vaccine. It’s not shocking. My arms aren’t swollen. I haven’t amputated my arms. I really feel good,” she said. Told.

CNN’s Aya Elamroussi, Holly Yan, Claudia Dominguez, Ben Tinker and Natasha Chen contributed to this report.

