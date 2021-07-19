Health
Coronavirus: It is at this time that the Pfizer vaccine can be fully approved by the FDA.
Staten Island, NY — As more and more Americans are vaccinated to protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19) Pfizer and BioNTech announced on Friday Their vaccine will be fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by January.
The two companies said the FDA has granted priority review designation for the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Vaccine Biopharmacy Approval Application (BLA) for individuals over the age of 16. The target date for the FDA’s approval decision, also known as the Prescription Drug Administration (PDUFA), is January 2022.
However, FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said approval could come sooner.
“On the contrary, this BLA review is underway and is one of the top priorities of the agency, which will complete the review long before the PDUFA target date,” Woodcock wrote. .. twitter.
*** Click here for full coverage of the coronavirus in New York ***
The Pfizer vaccine was first approved by the FDA in December 2020 as an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Emergency Use Authorization facilitates the availability and use of medical measures, including vaccines, in public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the vaccine has not been officially approved for use by the FDA.
In May, the FDA expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine as follows: Including individuals aged 12 to 15 years.. Pfizer and BioNTech will submit a supplementary BLA for full FDA approval for this age group.
The other two vaccines available (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) have also been approved for emergency use by people over the age of 18 and have not yet been fully approved by the FDA.
Vaccines for children under 12 are coming soon
Only people over the age of 12 can get the coronavirus vaccine, FDA officials said Thursday that vaccines for children under the age of 12 could soon be available.
Vaccines may receive an emergency permit from early winter to midwinter, shortly after which full approval of the vaccine is expected. According to the published report.
Two US-approved vaccine companies, Moderna and Pfizer, began testing vaccines in children under the age of 12 in March and are expected to see results this fall.
In a statement NBC NewsPfizer said the outcome for children aged 5 to 11 is expected to be sometime in September, at which point the company can apply for an emergency permit.
Dr. Buddy Kleech, a researcher at the Modana trial, said: NBC News The company expects to follow a similar timeline, with data expected to arrive in late fall.
Sources
2/ https://www.silive.com/coronavirus/2021/07/coronavirus-heres-when-pfizer-vaccine-could-get-full-fda-approval.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]