Five new trials recruited in the neglected area of ​​women’s health

Historically, women and people with menstruation have been underestimated when it comes to clinical research. For example, despite many unpleasant side effects, there was little investment in clinical trials investigating new and existing forms of contraception used by millions of women every day.

There is also a need for further clinical trials of both existing and investigational drugs in pregnant people. The current Covid-19 vaccine has just begun testing in this group. It also affects only women and menstruating people, and there are many illnesses that are rarely overlooked in the medical industry, with no cure and few treatment options.

Clinical trial arena It highlights five new trials set to begin in the neglected areas of women’s health.

Testing the Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant people

Through a pandemic, pregnant people Mixed messaging No one has been clinically tested in this group, so it’s about whether it’s safe to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

MOMI-VAX Is a study sponsored and funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and conducted by the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium (IDCRC). This study is set up to evaluate the immune response produced by the Covid-19 vaccine given to pregnant or postpartum people.

Researchers will measure the development and endurance of antibodies to Covid-19 in people who have been vaccinated during pregnancy or in the first two months after giving birth. It also assesses the safety of the vaccine and the transfer of vaccine-induced antibodies across the placenta to the infant via breast milk.

Up to 750 pregnant and 250 postnatal individuals who have been or will be vaccinated with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Covid-19 vaccine will be enrolled within two months of birth. .. Vaccines will not be provided to participants as part of the research protocol.

Currently, three Covid-19 vaccines are available in the United States from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

This study is designed to evaluate up to five FDA-approved or licensed Covid-19 vaccines when additional options become available.

New type of breast cancer MRI

Oxford-based Perspectum Diagnostics is testing a new and more comfortable way to detect breast cancer. This may help identify tumors in young women at an earlier stage. Traditional MRI scans require the patient to lie face down on a cold, noisy machine for up to 75 minutes, which can be very painful.

Multiparametric MRI is a new technique currently widely used in Europe and the United States to evaluate liver disease without the need for a painful biopsy.

Similar to traditional MRI, it uses strong magnetic fields and radio waves to stimulate protons in tissues and uses the difference in time to settle to map different tissues in the breast.

Multiparametric MRI allows you to generate more detailed maps by combining images created by various MR pulses and sequences.

Perspectum has secured ethical approval to enroll 1,030 women in the trial, including 10 confirmed breast cancers and 30-40 healthy women currently being scanned, and the technique is lying on the breast. Test if the organization can be mapped accurately. Much more comfortable by Parents..

Researchers expect it to take about two years to complete the trial.

Definition of the consequences of endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue that resembles the endometrium of the uterus begins to grow elsewhere, such as in the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It affects 1 in 10 women and people with the uterus and is a chronic disease that causes severe abdominal pain during and throughout the menstrual cycle.

Currently, there is no cure for endometriosis and there are many variations of standard care.

“One way to deal with this unwanted variation is to move to value-based endometriosis care,” said One Clinic, who is currently recruiting. Research Define a standard set of patient-centered results based on the value of endometriosis.

Various standardized datasets have already been developed to measure the outcome of many other medical conditions, but endometriosis has not yet been determined.

One clinic describes Value-Based Healthcare (VBHC) as “a strategy focused on optimizing the balance between the outcomes that are important to the patient and the cost of achieving these outcomes.”

They currently enroll 60 participants and become part of a group of international professionals consisting of patient specialists, gynecologists, radiologists, psychologists, nurses and researchers. I am aiming for that. At the Endometriosis Patients Association. ”

The primary outcome indicator is an agreement on a list of viable patient-reported outcome indicators (PROMs) and clinically-reported outcome indicators (CROMs) related to the treatment of endometriosis. The agreement is defined as a 70% consensus among expert panel members.

New contraceptive

Conducted by the Women’s Health Research Unit at Oregon Health & Science University Research To evaluate the safety and efficacy of the new clinical trial oral contraceptive LPRI-424 in the prevention of pregnancy.

LPRI-424 is a combined contraceptive containing progestin and estrogen, but with lower doses of estrogen than other contraceptives currently available.

Researchers expect this to reduce the number and / or intensity of side effects.

LPRI-424 is designed as a sustained release tablet. That is, the active ingredient is released slowly and acts longer. This helps reduce daily changes in hormone levels in the blood.

This Phase III study aims to demonstrate the contraceptive effect of LPRI424 and the safety and tolerability of the drug.

The study is a prospective, multicenter, open-label, uncontrolled study of women between the ages of 15 and 45 who attend a clinic for contraception.

Participants in the study had menstruation who had never used hormonal contraceptives before consent, those who had used hormonal contraceptives in the past, but had a complete menstrual cycle during the drug-free period Includes those who switch directly from another hormonal method.

After confirmation of eligibility, participants will be given pills and trained to use an electronic diary. The researcher currently has 995 participants registered.

Vitamin D for ovulation in PCOS patients

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects female hormone levels. Symptoms include irregular menstruation, facial hair, and difficulty getting pregnant.

University of Hong Kong Testing the hypothesis Vitamin D supplementation, either voluntary or oral fertility drugs, leads to a significant improvement in ovulation rates in women with PCOS.

A group of 220 anovulatory women (women who do not ovulate) from PCOS will be recruited.

Participants will be randomized into a vitamin D group or a placebo group. People in the Vitamin D group take 50,000 IU of vitamin D per week for 4 weeks, followed by 50,000 IU every 2 weeks for 52 weeks. People in the placebo group take placebo pills of the same appearance.

Participants who continue to be anovulatory after 6 months are treated with a 6-month letrozole course to induce ovulation.

The main result of the study is the ovulation rate compared between the two groups.