Delta mutants affecting children more than previous COVID-19 strains | St. Louis News Headlines







Millions of Americans are now and formerly at risk of health, freedom and finances by being unvaccinated and at risk for the most infectious strain of coronavirus to date. Federal health officials said. (CBS NEWSPATH)-According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 4 million children in the United States have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. Doctors are worried that the numbers will continue to grow as highly infectious delta mutants are widespread throughout the country. Dr. Fatma Levent specializes in pediatric infections in Orlando, where cases of COVID-19 are increasing. “What we are seeing now is that younger children and younger adults are infected and bringing it to their families.” As powerful delta variants dominate the country, Dr. Levent says it affects children more than previous strains. And many of them end up in hospitals. “When they get it, it’s usually mild, but it can lead to hospitalization, pneumonia and other complications,” says Dr. Levent. In June, Katia Tejada’s daughter Kaithlyn Merejo was infected with COVID-19. “I was scared. I panicked because she said she had a headache, body and pain,” says Katya. The 15-year-old child was unvaccinated and spent three days in the hospital when the infection caused pneumonia. “It was a little scary to me. My throat hurt so much,” Kaislin said. She thinks she got infected at a party where people were unmasked. She is currently being treated and her family plans to be more cautious in the future.

As some school districts are set to start classes in just over five weeks, the St. Louis County Public Health Authority has begun a countdown to encourage families to vaccinate with COVID-19. In Florida, about 90% of older people are vaccinated. But among children, that number is far behind. According to the CDC, over 30% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 have shots, just below the national average. Mississippi has a rate of only 12%, the lowest in the country. “At this stage of the pandemic, there are actually two life options: vaccination or getting a COVID,” says Dr. Jennifer Brian of the Mississippi Medical Association. The American Academy of Pediatrics states that severe COVID is still rare among children, but further research is needed on the possible long-term effects of the virus.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation) All copyrights

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmov.com/news/delta-variant-affecting-children-more-than-previous-covid-19-strains/article_acf0c0cc-e886-11eb-a7bf-67f6a5596643.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos