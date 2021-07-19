Los Angeles County reports 1,635 new cases on day 10 in a row of more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Los Angeles County reported an additional 1,635 COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Sunday. This is due to the continuing surge in pandemics, where local case rates and hospitalizations are skyrocketing.

At least 1,000 new cases were reported for 10 consecutive days.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Sunday’s figures, with a total of 1,267,860 counties and 24,583 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, are likely to reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend.

According to state statistics, the number of people admitted to Los Angeles County for the virus surged from 507 to 528 on Saturday, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit increased from 103 to 112.

The daily test positive rate on Sunday was 3.8%. July 4th was close to 1.5%, and June 15th (the day the state-wide regulation was lifted) had a test positive rate of close to 0.5%.

Health officials attribute the recent surge to the presence of more infectious delta variants and a mix of unmasked individuals with unknown vaccination status.

In Los Angeles County, the obligation to cover a new face came into effect on Saturday at 11:59 pm, requiring everyone to wear a mask in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

“Given the increased mix among unmasked people of unknown vaccination status, the fact that millions of people have not yet been vaccinated, and the increased circulation of highly infectious delta variants. There is a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections, “said Ferra, director of public health at Barbara County. “The levels of COVID-19 infection we are currently experiencing have led to a significant increase in serious illness and hospitalization, and urgent action is needed to prevent erosion of recovery efforts.”

“And vaccination is the most powerful tool we have, but far from herd immunity. We continue to strive to increase vaccination rates and build confidence in vaccines, but the most to add. The easiest and most effective public health measure is for everyone to wear a mask in all indoor public places and businesses. For those of us who have already been vaccinated, all public for the past two months. Transportation, many other public places including health care are required to continue to wear masks settings, schools, day care facilities. This is a vaccine that is very effective, but not perfect. , Recognizing the obligation to reduce risk as much as possible. “

Not everyone in the county is participating in a new mission. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Friday that his agent would not actively enforce his obligations to wear masks, arguing that his department was underfunded. He also said that the requirement for vaccinated people to wear masks is “not scientifically supported and inconsistent with the guidelines of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

County supervisor Kathryn Barger, the only Republican member of the five-member oversight committee, also criticized his mission for violating federal and state rules regarding masking. She also said that Mask’s obligations would not help the county’s efforts to “emphasize the effectiveness of the vaccine and force unvaccinated residents to vaccinate.”

“Deviating from the state creates confusion and disagreement at the local level, hampering public confidence, and given the prevalence of Delta variants, the main message that individuals should be urgently vaccinated. “Get rid of it,” Berger said. ..

Board members Hilda Solis, Janice Khan, and Sheila Kühl agreed with the mandate.

“Given that virtually everyone agrees that requesting proof of vaccination status before entering the building is unrealistic, the county has chosen a reasonable response.” Mr. Kühl said. “This keeps our business open, but less likely that unvaccinated people will fly their masks and endanger us all. We will reduce community infections again and vaccinate Angelenos. We are all more variants until we can increase. “

“Currently, unvaccinated people need to wear masks indoors, but instead they are spreading the virus to other unvaccinated people,” Hahn reiterated on Twitter. Stated.

Solis said on Saturday that the new rules for face coverings are not equivalent to another blockade.

“I would like to emphasize that the requirements for this indoor mask do not prevent you from enjoying all the wonderful activities available throughout the county’s reopening,” she said. “We can still go out and shop indoors, support local restaurants through indoor dining, and make great movies.”

The masking mission was announced Thursday by County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. “Here in Los Angeles County, it’s not a necessary place for millions of people at risk of infection. Given the current situation, it would be too late to wait for something to do.” Said Davis.

According to Davis, the spread of the virus in the county has officially risen from moderate to significant, and infections are five times more likely to occur among unvaccinated residents.

The county previously recommended only indoor masks worn by vaccinated people to slow the spread of the virus and protect unvaccinated residents. Unvaccinated people should always wear masks indoors, but enforcement was left to the sole proprietor and was generally based on the honor system.

He said the masking order remains “until improvements are seen” in the case of transmission.

Asked if the county might consider re-implementing other health restrictions-Davis said, “If things continue to get worse, everything is at the table,” including capacity limits and physical distance. It was.

Mandate means that customers need to mask again when entering indoor public facilities such as retail stores, grocery stores, restaurants and workplaces. Indoor meals are still open, according to Davis, but customers need to keep their masks on while they’re not eating or drinking.

The city of Long Beach, which has its own health department separate from the county, announced Thursday night. It matches the county and you also need to wear an indoor mask for everything.. In a statement, Long Beach officials said the city’s average daily number of cases increased by 288% in the last two weeks. The average daily incidence of new cases in the city increased from an average of 1 per 100,000 on June 15 to 7.5 per 100,000.

Pasadena, which also has its own health organization, is not affiliated with the county and continues to recommend only indoor masking. However, the city “is monitoring the COVID case rate in Pasadena and is considering delegation options.”