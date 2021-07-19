CDC Reviewes Third COVID Shot of Immunodeficiency





According to the newspaper, a small proportion of adults in the United States (about 2% to 4%) are considered immunodeficient due to organ transplantation, cancer treatment, and diseases such as rheumatic diseases, HIV, and leukemia. Conversations about additional COVID-19 shots gained momentum last week after Pfizer announced that it would seek approval to give a third “booster” vaccine to protect people from infectious delta variants. Next week’s meeting will not cover Pfizer’s plans or the FDA’s approval to provide a wide range of booster shots to everyone, the newspaper said. Instead, the advisory board will consider whether clinical guidelines should be updated for immunocompromised patients who have not adequately established an antibody response to COVID-19 after the first vaccination. “I don’t call it a booster,” said Francis Collins, MD, director of the National Institutes of Health. tHe is the Washington Post.. “I would call it trying to bring primary immunity to an effective place,” he said. Patients with immunodeficiency tend to be less responsive to vaccination.On the basis of Recent research Was published in New England Journal of MedicineAntibody rates, including French organ transplant patients vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, were approximately 4% after the first dose, 40% after the second dose, and 68% after the third dose. Of those who had no protection after the second dose, 44% showed an antibody response after the third dose. None of the 101 patients developed COVID-19 after the third dose of vaccine, and no serious adverse events were reported after the third dose. “But the majority of patients remain at risk for COVID-19,” the study authors write. “We need to maintain barrier measures and encourage the vaccination of relatives of these patients.” Israel announced this week that it will give a third dose of Pfizer to immunocompromised adults. Washington post report. The UK also announced plans to launch booster shots in September, starting with an immunosuppressive group. Public health officials have expressed mixed views on whether booster shots will be needed this fall for both immunocompromised and the general public. “Much of that data is still available,” Helen Boucher, an infectious disease doctor at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, told the newspaper. “Vaccination of as many people as possible and as soon as possible is the way we can stop this,” she said.

