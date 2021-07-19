Achievement and maintenance of herd immunity against SARS-CoV-2





Herd immunity provides indirect protection for people susceptible to infectious diseases The herd immunity threshold is the minimum percentage of the population who must be immune to an infectious disease, usually by vaccination, in order to stabilize or reduce the incidence of the infectious disease.1 Herd immunity threshold correlates with the infectivity of pathogens The herd immunity threshold for measles, one of the most infectious diseases, is about 94%.1 For SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern, such as B.1.1.7 (alpha), the threshold is approximately 80%.2 It can also be higher for newly emerging variants such as B.1.617.2 (Delta).3 Effective vaccines with sustained protection are essential for achieving herd immunity The vaccine is not perfect and some vaccinated people can become infected and infect SARS-CoV-2.Four People who are immunosuppressed may not be able to initiate a proper immune response. Outbreaks can occur despite the high population vaccination rate. Efficacy depends on the type of vaccine, the number of doses administered, and the particular SARS-CoV-2 mutant in circulation. Based on an estimate of the effectiveness of two vaccinations (90% efficacy) for symptomatic infections due to B.1.1.7 (alpha) in Ontario, herd immunity has a vaccination rate of nearly 90% of the population. May be required.Five Increasing the prevalence of more infectious mutants and reducing vaccine efficacy against them will require even higher coverage. The duration of immunity from infection or vaccination is currently unknown.Four Vaccine hesitation and structural barriers to vaccination can threaten herd immunity To achieve herd immunity, the vaccine must be highly applicable and uniform. Achieving adequate vaccination rates depends on vaccination hesitation and addressing barriers to vaccination that can lead to pockets of susceptibility. Sustainable efforts are required to maintain herd immunity Maintaining herd immunity means that the vaccine is effective against mutants, addresses vaccination barriers, and responds to repeated vaccination requirements and population changes (eg, due to birth, immigration). Depends on maintaining coverage. Even if herd immunity is not achieved, high vaccination rates significantly reduce morbidity and mortality and reduce the burden of COVID-19 on the Canadian healthcare system. footnote Competing profits: In addition to the submitted studies, Shelly Bolotin reports funding from the Canadian Institute of Health, the Canadian Immunology Research Network, the COVID-19 Immunotask Force, and the Public Health Agency of Canada. She is a member of the COVID-19 Immunization Task Force Leadership Group, Canada’s Immunization Research Network Management Board. The author is an employee of Ontario Public Health. This organization paid an article processing charge. No other competing interests were declared. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) license and will be used in all media only if the original publication is properly cited. Allow distribution, and duplication. It is non-commercial (ie, research or educational use) and is not modified or adapted. to see: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/4.0/

