1,776 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland





The Northern Ireland Department of Health states that 1,776 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. Yet another death has been reported. Today’s new number of cases is more than three times the number reported on the same day last week. The daily number of Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland exceeded 1,700 for the first time since January. This was after 537 new cases were reported yesterday, 1,402 on Saturday and 1,380 on Friday. Today, a hospital in Northern Ireland had 109 Covid-19 patients, including seven in the intensive care unit. To date, 2,180,618 vaccines have been administered in the north. Of these, 1,202,031 is the first dose. Earlier this month, Stormont Executive agreed to further relax the restrictions. This includes resuming live music settings and increasing the number of people allowed to socialize indoors. Ministers will consider further deregulation starting July 26. Deputy Prime Minister Michelle O’Neill emphasized that North Korea will take a “cautious” approach to deregulate. Criticized the Boris Johnson administration’s approach to easing British regulation as “reckless”.. Today, most restrictions have been lifted in the UK. It ’s called “Free Day”.. The Minister of Staumont emphasized the importance of vaccination as it encourages all adults to come forward to get the jab. At a mobile vaccination clinic outside the soccer field last week, Health Minister Robin Swan said: “Vaccination and encouraging friends and family, especially young people, to inoculate jabs helps protect us all. We provide vaccines to all communities. Please do not delay the inoculation. “

